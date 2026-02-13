Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Downtown Phoenix to welcome 'Red Bull Showrun' motorsports event in March

Downtown Phoenix to welcome the 'Red Bull Showrun'
PHOENIX — Red Bull Showrun will bring its national motorsports demonstration to the streets of Downtown Phoenix in March.

The special event, set for Saturday, March 14, offers complimentary admission, and everyone is welcome to attend!

Red Bull Showrun in Phoenix, Arizona
“Phoenix has a rich motorsports history that has cultivated a passionate racing community across the Valley,” said Joel Koester, Executive Director of the Phoenix Sports & Events Commission, in a news release sent to ABC15. “As Red Bull Showrun embarks on its 2026 U.S. tour, Phoenix is proud to be included among its featured destinations, sparking excitement across Greater Phoenix while drawing fans from near and far to experience this iconic motorsport showcase in the heart of our vibrant downtown.”

Red Bull Showrun in Phoenix
On the day of the event, fans will see “burnouts, precision drifting maneuvers, dynamic F1 performances, and appearances by other Red Bull athletes. The F1 cars will be piloted by Nikola Tsolov and Scott Speed,” event officials say.

Additionally, fan zones with merchandise and interactive activities will be available for attendees.

The event is presented by Ford Racing and supported by VISA, Cash App, AT&T, Oracle, and Armor All.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

