Fuerza Regida's 'This Is Our Dream' stadium tour coming to Chase Field this summer

PHOENIX — Fuerza Regida has announced its first-ever U.S. stadium tour, “This Is Our Dream," with a stop in Arizona!

They are set to perform on July 12 at Chase Field in Phoenix!

“THIS IS OUR DREAM” STADIUM TOUR 2026🏟️



SIGN UP TO JOIN OUR ARTIST PRESALE BY SUNDAY, FEB 15 AT 11PM (ET). LINK IN BIO!! 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/g4AwRV0vPx — Fuerza Regida (@FuerzaRegidafr) February 12, 2026

Information about ticket sales:



According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can now register for the Artist Presale until 11 p.m. Eastern Time on February 15, by signing up here.

Tickets will initially be available through a Verizon presale, followed by additional presales scheduled throughout the week.

The general public sale is set to begin on Friday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

