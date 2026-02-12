Fuerza Regida's 'This Is Our Dream' stadium tour coming to Chase Field this summer

PHOENIX — Fuerza Regida has announced its first-ever U.S. stadium tour, “This Is Our Dream," with a stop in Arizona!
They are set to perform on July 12 at Chase Field in Phoenix!
“THIS IS OUR DREAM” STADIUM TOUR 2026🏟️— Fuerza Regida (@FuerzaRegidafr) February 12, 2026
SIGN UP TO JOIN OUR ARTIST PRESALE BY SUNDAY, FEB 15 AT 11PM (ET). LINK IN BIO!! 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/g4AwRV0vPx
Information about ticket sales:
- According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can now register for the Artist Presale until 11 p.m. Eastern Time on February 15, by signing up here.
- Tickets will initially be available through a Verizon presale, followed by additional presales scheduled throughout the week.
- The general public sale is set to begin on Friday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.
