Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Fuerza Regida's 'This Is Our Dream' stadium tour coming to Chase Field this summer

This is the band's first-ever U.S. stadium tour
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Fuerza Regida has announced its first-ever U.S. stadium tour, “This Is Our Dream," with a stop in Arizona!

They are set to perform on July 12 at Chase Field in Phoenix!

Information about ticket sales:

  • According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can now register for the Artist Presale until 11 p.m. Eastern Time on February 15, by signing up here.
  • Tickets will initially be available through a Verizon presale, followed by additional presales scheduled throughout the week.
  • The general public sale is set to begin on Friday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.
More Things to Do stories:
Weekend Events Feb. 13-15.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Lunar New Year Festival, Buckeye Air Fair, AZ Gay Rodeo & more!

Zack Perry
Megan Greenwood

Business

Greenwood Brewing expands to downtown Chandler

Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal
Corbin Carroll

Sports

Diamondbacks’ Carroll suffers broken hamate bone, questionable for Opening Day

Alex Weiner, Arizona Sports

Watch the video below featuring ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez, who previously interviewed him before his sold-out concerts for the "Pero No Te Enamores" tour.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen