Greenwood Brewing expands to downtown Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Greenwood Brewing, the Phoenix-based, woman-owned craft brewery that has grown into a successful brand in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row district, is ready to expand.

The company, which was founded by Megan Greenwood, announced Tuesday it will open a new location later this year in downtown Chandler inside the AJ, a mixed-use development from retail real estate investment firm Asana Partners.

“Greenwood Brewing opened in 2020, in the middle of Covid, and it wasn’t an easy place to start,” Greenwood said in a statement. “Since then, Greenwood has grown into something I’m deeply proud of.”

In less than a decade, Greenwood has gone from being a homebrewing project in the founder’s Chandler garage into one of the top 20 largest breweries in Arizona, according to Phoenix Business Journal research.

Read more from the Business Journal.