New owners discuss plans after buying Phoenix high-rise

PHOENIX — Two brothers bought one of the largest office buildings in the Phoenix metro for more than $32 million. Now they are looking for tenants to lease the space.

Phoenix Corporate Center — at 3003 N. Central Ave — was acquired by Joe Mikhail and Lou Mikhail of Mikhail Holdings, a real estate company based in Windsor, Canada, earlier this month, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

The seller, Matthew Hudson of Balfour Pacific and his partner, Ryan Companies US Inc, were represented by Newmark brokers CJ Osbrink, Barry Gabel and Chris Marchildon. Balfour Pacific is a private equity real estate firm based in Vancouver, Canada.

The 26-floor Class A office tower, also known as Thirty 03, spans 458,047-square feet, according to Newmark. It also ranks in the top 10 on Phoenix Business Journal’s 2025 list of largest office buildings.

