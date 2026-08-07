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OUR PROMISE TO YOU:

We're here to listen

At ABC15 Arizona, change begins with listening. We're dedicated to understanding your concerns and making sure those in power not only hear but take action. Our team isn’t afraid to tackle tough questions, dig deeper, uncover truths, and hold leaders accountable.

Through our commitment to journalism, ABC15 Arizona brings focus to the issues that matter most to you, while celebrating the stories that uplift and unite our community.

Learn more about how we're taking action for you: