One dead, another hurt after serious crash on Bell Road west of 16th Street

PHOENIX — One person is dead, and another is hurt after a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along Bell Road west of 16th Street for the reported crash around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and two vehicles involved.

The motorcyclist, who has only been identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling west on Bell Road at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a car trying to make a left turn.

The impact of the crash took the vehicles into a third vehicle stopped at the light.

The crash remains under investigation.