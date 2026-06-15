One dead, another hurt after serious crash on Bell Road west of 16th Street

PHOENIX — One person is dead, and another is hurt after a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday night in north Phoenix.
Phoenix police say they were called to the area along Bell Road west of 16th Street for the reported crash around 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and two vehicles involved.
The motorcyclist, who has only been identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling west on Bell Road at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a car trying to make a left turn.
The impact of the crash took the vehicles into a third vehicle stopped at the light.
The crash remains under investigation.
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