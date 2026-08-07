For it or against it: What Chandler residents think about Flock license plate reader cameras 

CHANDLER, AZ — With just one week left until Chandler City Council votes on whether to renew its contract with Flock, Chandler reporter Molly Hudson spent the day in downtown Chandler talking with people about their thoughts on the topic.

From what they think about when they hear these cameras are in the city to what they want city leaders to know before they vote, watch the video in the player above to hear what some community members in Chandler had to say.

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Council takes up the cameras again Monday at a study session. There will be fifteen minutes of public comment at that meeting, which begins at 4 p.m.

More public input and the vote are expected at the regular meeting on Thursday, August 13, which starts at 6 p.m.