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Let's Talk: ABC15 hosts Valley Phone Bank on Sept. 17

ABC15's Let's Talk Phone Bank on Sept. 17 connects residents in Chandler, Mesa, Glendale, Surprise, Gilbert, Tempe, Scottsdale, and South Phoenix with dedicated reporters.
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Let's Talk: ABC15 wants to hear directly from you about stories shaping our community

ABC15 is hosting a Let's Talk Phone Bank on Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., inviting residents to call in with tips, questions, and story ideas.

The phone bank is focused on areas where ABC15 has dedicated reporters, including Chandler, Mesa, Glendale, Surprise, Gilbert, Tempe, Scottsdale, and South Phoenix.

The phone number is 1-855-522-1515. The phone lines will not be open until the phone bank starts.

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Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

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