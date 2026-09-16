Navy veteran receives mortgage-free home in the Valley from nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes

GOODYEAR, AZ — Navy veteran Cassandra Johnson stood alongside her family on Tuesday morning as she cut the ribbon to a brand new, mortgage-free home — a gift from the nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes and built by KB Home.

Johnson, who has felt the lasting physical and emotional toll of her military service, was nearly at a loss for words when the moment arrived.

"I thank God for this opportunity to be blessed and know that I am worthy," Johnson said.

"We need a better word than help. It changed our life. It's a security thing," she added said. "When you're in the military you don't really place picture frames up because you know you're going to be moving every two years. It's great," Johnson said.

Building Homes for Heroes has gifted homes to veterans across the country, including about 25 in the Phoenix area since 2012.