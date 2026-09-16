Tempe proposes ban on controversial AI license plate readers

The city of Tempe has plans to propose a ban on automatic license plate readers as other Valley cities are halting the use of the surveillance technology amid reports of misuse.

Under Tempe's proposed ordinance, the city would not be allowed to enter into any ALPR contracts with Flock Group Inc. — or other companies that make similar technology, such as Scottsdale-based Axon Enterprise Inc. — while ceasing to spend funding on the technology. Law enforcement would also be prohibited from using the technology except under certain exceptions, Tempe City Councilmember Bobby Nichols said during a Sept. 9 community meeting.

The ordinance will be introduced to Tempe City Council Sept. 24 and a final vote could happen Oct. 15.

The ordinance arrives as multiple municipalities across the Valley have grappled with the pros and cons of spending thousands of dollars of public money on similar types of surveillance tech.

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