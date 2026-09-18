Deadline to register for Chandler CARE Center holiday assistance approaching

CHANDLER, AZ — The holiday season is still a few months away, but one Chandler nonprofit is planning ahead now.

For more than 30 years, the Chandler Care Center has served CUSD families and Chandler residents with a variety of resources.

This year, they're again preparing for their Thanksgiving Family Assistance Day and December Holiday Toy Giveaway, making sure every family gets to celebrate together.

"It's really important for a lot of our families to have those traditions, and so to be able to provide that support for them to be able to do that, I think that really adds value, and it helps our community feel like they get to really focus on their family and not stress so much about the financial impact," said Katie Kahle, director of the Chandler CARE Center.

With costs rising for families, the need is growing too. Kahle says they typically provide Thanksgiving meals for about 300 to 350 families.

"We won't know yet how many we are serving this year, but I think we are on target to register about 400 families this year and then for our toy distribution we serve around 1,000 children, and I would imagine we will serve at least that many this year," Kahle said.

The deadline to register is Sept. 25. The center encourages families to stop by and sign up by then.

There are a few requirements; visit the Chandler CARE Center's website for more information on what you need to bring to register.

Kahle says there are plenty of ways to get involved too. The center is collecting donations and will need volunteers to help get everything organized and distributed.

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