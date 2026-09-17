Chandler libraries complete biggest summer reading challenge yet

CHANDLER, AZ — Thousands of kids, teens and adults took part in Chandler's Summer Reading Challenge, blowing past the library's goal of 13,000 participants.

Over half completed the challenge of 1,000 minutes for the summer.

"If they did it is intended that means they read at least 15 minutes every single day for that summer, so we are then, if they finish the program, we have then supported that fight against the summer slide," said Jo-el Miller, assistant library manager for Chandler Public Library.

Miller says screen time is one of the biggest challenges.

"Screen time is probably the biggest issue that parents are combating, is just keeping a kiddo interested in this book instead of something that is flashing really quickly on the screen," Miller said.

That's why the library is focused on making reading fun, with programs like that summer reading challenge.

"If you can get them hooked when they are little and then show them how fun and entertaining it can be, their reading scores get higher, their abilities in school get higher, going into an honors class becomes an option for them," Miller said.

Miller recommends parents read to kids ages zero to five for 15 minutes a day, a habit she says carries into adulthood, once we're reading on our own.

"It doesn't always have to be because you got an assignment due or because you won a promotion at work, like remember to read for pleasure," Miller said.

To get more young ones reading, the library is working to get all Chandler first graders signed up for a library card by the end of this school year.

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