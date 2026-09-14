3 hospitalized, 7 others treated after bee attack at Intel campus in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Multiple people were taken to hospitals on Monday morning after being stung by bees at the Intel Corporation campus in Chandler near Dobson and Octotillo roads.

Chandler Fire Department officials were first dispatched to the scene around 9 a.m. for reports of one person with "a large amount of bee stings," and multiple other patients.

During the course of the investigation and response, fire crews treated a total of ten patients with bee stings, including three that were taken to hospitals in stable condition. Seven other people were treated at the scene.

Fire officials say they don't have information yet on what may have caused the swam to become agitated.

