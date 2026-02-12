Things to do: World Championship Hoop Dance Contest, Lunar New Year Festival, Buckeye Air Fair & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on February 13-15.

Sponsored Events

Ballet Arizona's ALICE (in Wonderland) with live music by The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Immerse yourself in Lewis Carroll’s beloved classic like you’ve never experienced! In this extraordinary ballet interpretation by acclaimed choreographer Septime Webre, ALICE (in Wonderland) showcases ballet in a whimsical journey that will delight audiences of every age. From breathtaking sets to striking costumes, vibrant music to unmatched athleticism, ALICE (in Wonderland) is nothing short of spectacular – in every sense of the word. Join Alice and all of your favorite characters in Wonderland February 12th-15th!

Celebrate Hip Hop

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Celebrate the spirit of hip hop with high-energy performances, workshops, and dance battles featuring the iconic Furious Styles Crew, acclaimed dance group the Jukebox, Grammy-nominated rapper Mega Ran, and so much more!

Friday, February 13

The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

When: Friday - Sunday | February 12 - 22

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: $15 admission, free for 17 & under

The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is an annual 11-day celebration at WestWorld in Scottsdale featuring world-class Arabian horse competitions, a large shopping expo with hundreds of vendor booths, educational events, and family activities. It’s one of the largest and most prestigious Arabian horse shows in the world, drawing top trainers and breeders since 1955.

Buckeye Air Fair

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Buckeye Municipal Airport

Cost: Free admission

The Buckeye Air Fair and AOPA Fly-In is bigger and better than ever this year. Featuring all-new airshows, including our night airshow with fireworks and drones, February 13 - 15, with some of the best stunt pilots in the business.

Downtown Chandler Fine Art & Wine Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: 178 E Commonwealth Ave, Chandler

Cost: $5 admission

The Downtown Chandler Fine Art & Wine Festival features juried artists specializing in sensational oil paintings, life-size bronzes, luminous glass sculptures, pottery, metal creations, one-of-a-kind jewelry, photography and mixed-media sculptures. The event will also include live music and first-class wine tastings.

DroneArt Show

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: The Great Lawn at Sportsman’s Park, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Immerse yourself in a magical evening where classical music meets cutting-edge technology. Beneath a candlelit sky, a talented quartet performs masterpieces while a breathtaking drone show turns the air into a canvas of light and color.

42nd Street

When: Friday - Sunday | Until February 27

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start around $115

Dinner and a show! Enjoy the musical production of 42nd Street this weekend at Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria.

TOBYMAC Hits Deep Tour 2026 with Crowder and Jeremy Camp

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center

Cost: Tickets start around $27

TOBYMAC’s Hits Deep Tour 2026 will feature TOBYMAC, Crowder, Jeremy Camp and more at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, February 13.

Mark Humphrey/AP TobyMac performs during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Arizona Gay Rodeo

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds, Laveen

Cost: $25 admission

The Arizona Gay Rodeo brings high-energy rodeo action to Phoenix, blending traditional events like bull riding and barrel racing with crowd-favorite, inclusive competitions.

Saturday, February 14

World Championship Hoop Dance Contest

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $26

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history at the Heard Museum’s World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Join us in honoring the profound artistry of hoop dancing through a celebration of Indigenous culture, complete with delicious food, and family activities.

Zee Peralta - Heard Museum

Phoenix Chinese Week Lunar New Year Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Phoenix Chinese Week is hosting its 36th Annual Lunar New Year Festival on February 14–15 at Heritage Square in Phoenix, featuring free admission to a vibrant celebration of Chinese culture with live performances, traditional dances, food vendors, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly activities to honor the Year of the Horse.

Phoenix Chinese Week Lunar Festival

Concours in the Hills

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free admission

Mark your calendars and get ready for the 12th annual Concours in the Hills event! We hope you will join us for a day of great cars, food and music in the spectacular setting of Fountain Park.

Valentine's Super Love Jam Featuring Blackstreet, Jon B, Frankie J, MC Magic & more!

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Pacific Concert Group presents the Mega 104.3 Valentines Super Love Jam, coming to Mortgage Matchup Center on Valentine's Night – Saturday, February 14! Hear all your favorite hits from the legendary lineup of Blackstreet, Jon B, Frankie J, MC Magic, Zapp, Rose Royce, One Way, GQ, and Peaches and Herb.

VNSA Used Book Sale

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgournds, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The VNSA Used Book Sale is an annual volunteer-run event in Phoenix that offers hundreds of thousands of donated books, media, puzzles and games at heavily discounted prices.

Sunday, February 15

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $38 admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.