With over 10 years of television and digital broadcast experience, Zack Perry has positioned himself as the ultimate one-man band of lifestyle content production.

Zack is Florida’s first EMMY Award-winning FPV Drone Pilot. During his time in Tampa, he built an EMMY-nominated entertainment TV show and digital brand, which garnered over 250 million video views. He produced and hosted sponsored content at Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, NASA Kennedy Space Center, Super Bowl LV events, Stanley Cup champion parades, Spring Training, Firestone Grand Prix, and the PGA Tour.

Originally from the Ozarks, Zack started his TV career in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri. He enjoys playing sports, traveling, and making funny videos with his dog, Bernie.

