Things to do: Noche Latina with Phoenix Mercury, Night Trip Festival, Josh Turner & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 15-17.
Friday, August 15
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - September 28
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: $28 museum admission
Experience the rock-and-roll-inspired fashions of Anna Sui from the personal archive of the iconic American designer.
Noche Latina: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $30
Noche Latina is a vibrant celebration of culture filled with performances and connection to the Arizona community. Get here early to grab our exclusive themed giveaway for the first 5,000 fans who enter the building, and sit back with a Merc-arita for a night you will not want to miss. Secure your tickets now to be a part of the celebration!
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $62
Josh Turner is one of country music’s most beloved voices. Known for classics like “Your Man,” “Would You Go with Me,” and “Long Black Train,” Turner blends traditional country music with modern storytelling.
Anuel AA - Real Hasta La Muerte 2 Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $70
Anuel AA is bringing his Real Hasta La Muerte 2 Tour to Desert Diamond Arena on August 15!
Saturday, August 16
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: 720 N. 5th Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market will feature local vendors, food trucks, and more on Saturday morning.
Free Family Summer Saturday: Meet Molly & Rosie!
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Heard Museum
Cost: Free admission
Join us for a fun-filled day of adventure, creativity, and learning as the Heard Museum teams up with Arizona PBS for a special celebration of Learning Through Adventure! Meet beloved PBS KIDS characters Molly Mabray and Rosie Fuentes of the hit shows Molly of Denali and Rosie’s Rules! Enjoy hands-on art activities, explore the museum galleries, and take part in exciting family-friendly experiences — all inspired by themes of culture, curiosity, and storytelling.
When: 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $100
Night Trip is bringing the party to Westworld of Scottsdale! Get down in the desert with EDM artists like Cloonee, Dombresky, Jackie Hollander, Matroda, Walker & Royce and more!
Kurtis Conner: The Goodfellow World Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $64
The Straight Game Podcast: Live with Shaquille O’Neal
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $30
Get ready for an unforgettable night as NBA legends Mike Bibby, Eddie House, and Coach Ty Ellis bring The Straight Game Podcast to the stage for a special live recording — featuring none other than basketball icon and business mogul Shaquille O’Neal. This exclusive event gives fans a front-row seat to Shaq’s larger-than-life personality in a raw, unfiltered conversation.
When: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Where: Rawhide Event Center at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $90
SHAQ’s Bass All-Stars Phoenix is an 18+ EDM festival headlined by Shaquille O’Neal—performing as DJ Diesel—set for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, AZ, featuring high-energy bass-driven performances from Alison Wonderland, GHENGAR, Jkyl & Hyde, RZRKT b2b CELO, FÄMM, and more.
Sunday, August 17
Bobby Pulido: Por La Puerta Grande Tour 2025
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $60
If heartbreak had a soundtrack and Texas had a dance floor, Bobby Pulido would be headlining both. Get ready to shine your boots and loosen your hips for Bobby Pulido’s Por La Puerta Grande Tour for the LAST time! Known as the golden boy of Tejano, Bobby Pulido blends heart-tugging ballads, dancefloor heat, and that sweet Tex-Mex swagger you didn’t know you needed.