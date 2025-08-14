Things to do: Noche Latina with Phoenix Mercury, Night Trip Festival, Josh Turner & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 15-17.

Friday, August 15

The World of Anna Sui

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - September 28

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: $28 museum admission

Experience the rock-and-roll-inspired fashions of Anna Sui from the personal archive of the iconic American designer.

Noche Latina: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Noche Latina is a vibrant celebration of culture filled with performances and connection to the Arizona community. Get here early to grab our exclusive themed giveaway for the first 5,000 fans who enter the building, and sit back with a Merc-arita for a night you will not want to miss. Secure your tickets now to be a part of the celebration!

Michael Conroy/AP Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) blocks the shot over Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Josh Turner

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $62

Josh Turner is one of country music’s most beloved voices. Known for classics like “Your Man,” “Would You Go with Me,” and “Long Black Train,” Turner blends traditional country music with modern storytelling.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Josh Turner performs during CMA Fest on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Anuel AA - Real Hasta La Muerte 2 Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $70

Anuel AA is bringing his Real Hasta La Muerte 2 Tour to Desert Diamond Arena on August 15!

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Anuel AA performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Saturday, August 16

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: 720 N. 5th Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market will feature local vendors, food trucks, and more on Saturday morning.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

Free Family Summer Saturday: Meet Molly & Rosie!

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum

Cost: Free admission

Join us for a fun-filled day of adventure, creativity, and learning as the Heard Museum teams up with Arizona PBS for a special celebration of Learning Through Adventure! Meet beloved PBS KIDS characters Molly Mabray and Rosie Fuentes of the hit shows Molly of Denali and Rosie’s Rules! Enjoy hands-on art activities, explore the museum galleries, and take part in exciting family-friendly experiences — all inspired by themes of culture, curiosity, and storytelling.

Night Trip Festival Arizona

When: 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Night Trip is bringing the party to Westworld of Scottsdale! Get down in the desert with EDM artists like Cloonee, Dombresky, Jackie Hollander, Matroda, Walker & Royce and more!

Night Trip Festival Arizona

Kurtis Conner: The Goodfellow World Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $64

The Straight Game Podcast: Live with Shaquille O’Neal

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Get ready for an unforgettable night as NBA legends Mike Bibby, Eddie House, and Coach Ty Ellis bring The Straight Game Podcast to the stage for a special live recording — featuring none other than basketball icon and business mogul Shaquille O’Neal. This exclusive event gives fans a front-row seat to Shaq’s larger-than-life personality in a raw, unfiltered conversation.

Straight Game Podcast Live

SHAQ’s Bass All-Stars Phoenix

When: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: Rawhide Event Center at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $90

SHAQ’s Bass All-Stars Phoenix is an 18+ EDM festival headlined by Shaquille O’Neal—performing as DJ Diesel—set for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, AZ, featuring high-energy bass-driven performances from Alison Wonderland, GHENGAR, Jkyl & Hyde, RZRKT b2b CELO, FÄMM, and more.

SHAQ’s Bass All-Stars Phoenix

Sunday, August 17

Bobby Pulido: Por La Puerta Grande Tour 2025

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $60

If heartbreak had a soundtrack and Texas had a dance floor, Bobby Pulido would be headlining both. Get ready to shine your boots and loosen your hips for Bobby Pulido’s Por La Puerta Grande Tour for the LAST time! Known as the golden boy of Tejano, Bobby Pulido blends heart-tugging ballads, dancefloor heat, and that sweet Tex-Mex swagger you didn’t know you needed.