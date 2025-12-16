Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Lisa Vanderpump shares inside look at her 'Wolf by Vanderpump' restaurant in Scottsdale

Before the doors open to the public, here's a first look
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Lisa Vanderpump will open her first restaurant in Arizona to the public on December 17.

Vanderpump, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, is set to debut the second location of her acclaimed restaurant and cocktail lounge, Wolf by Vanderpump, in Scottsdale.

The lounge area, which can be reserved for private events, is furnished with couches and provides guests with views of Camelback Mountain.
The lounge area, which can be reserved for private events, is furnished with couches and provides guests with views of Camelback Mountain.

Her first 'Wolf' restaurant and lounge is located in Lake Tahoe.

Earthy tones and crystal chandeliers enhance the ambiance of the wolf-themed restaurant, contributing to its vibe.
Earthy tones and crystal chandeliers enhance the ambiance of the wolf-themed restaurant, contributing to its vibe.

Development for the restaurant began this summer on the 7th floor at Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel.

Lisa Vanderpump gives ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez an inside look at ‘Wolf’, the restaurant ahead of the December 17 grand opening.
Lisa Vanderpump gives ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez an inside look at ‘Wolf’, the restaurant ahead of the December 17 grand opening.

Here’s an inside look at the new Valley restaurant.

Front entrance dining area of the restaurant.
Front entrance dining area of the restaurant.
Part of the bar seating area of the restaurant.
Part of the bar seating area of the restaurant.
The faux fur on the chairs is a key element of the restaurant’s textured design.
The faux fur on the chairs is a key element of the restaurant’s textured design.
More Things to Do stories:
Options at Tipsy Scoop.

Things To Do

First look at Tipsy Scoop, a new 'barlour' shop offering boozy ice cream

Nicole Gutierrez
Santa's Castle.jpeg

Things To Do

North Phoenix ‘Santa’s Castle’ home featured on Great Christmas Light Fight

Zack Perry
Merry Main Street brings holiday cheer to Mesa

Things To Do

Merry Main Street brings holiday cheer to Mesa

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen