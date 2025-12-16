Lisa Vanderpump shares inside look at her 'Wolf by Vanderpump' restaurant in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Lisa Vanderpump will open her first restaurant in Arizona to the public on December 17.

Vanderpump, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, is set to debut the second location of her acclaimed restaurant and cocktail lounge, Wolf by Vanderpump, in Scottsdale.

ABC15 The lounge area, which can be reserved for private events, is furnished with couches and provides guests with views of Camelback Mountain.

Her first 'Wolf' restaurant and lounge is located in Lake Tahoe.

ABC15 Earthy tones and crystal chandeliers enhance the ambiance of the wolf-themed restaurant, contributing to its vibe.

Development for the restaurant began this summer on the 7th floor at Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel.

ABC15 Lisa Vanderpump gives ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez an inside look at ‘Wolf’, the restaurant ahead of the December 17 grand opening.

Here’s an inside look at the new Valley restaurant.

ABC15 Front entrance dining area of the restaurant.

ABC15 Part of the bar seating area of the restaurant.