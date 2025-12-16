Lisa Vanderpump shares inside look at her 'Wolf by Vanderpump' restaurant in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Lisa Vanderpump will open her first restaurant in Arizona to the public on December 17.
Vanderpump, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, is set to debut the second location of her acclaimed restaurant and cocktail lounge, Wolf by Vanderpump, in Scottsdale.
Her first 'Wolf' restaurant and lounge is located in Lake Tahoe.
Development for the restaurant began this summer on the 7th floor at Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel.
Here’s an inside look at the new Valley restaurant.
