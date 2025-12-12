North Phoenix ‘Santa’s Castle’ home lights up Valley on Great Christmas Light Fight

PHOENIX — A North Phoenix home known as “Santa’s Castle” is drawing crowds this holiday season with its feature on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight.

The display includes a castle facade with 100,000 LED lights, snowmen, animatronic reindeer, and Santa – all powered through a 50-amp system and operated by Wi-Fi.

Homeowner Bill Riera says his neighbors embrace the annual light display, calling it a fun tradition for the community.

Check out the display at 3829 W. Sandra Terrace, Phoenix.