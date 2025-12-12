Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
North Phoenix ‘Santa’s Castle’ home lights up Valley on Great Christmas Light Fight

Check out the display at 3829 W. Sandra Terrace, Phoenix
A North Phoenix home known as “Santa’s Castle” is drawing crowds this holiday season with its feature on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight.
PHOENIX — A North Phoenix home known as “Santa’s Castle” is drawing crowds this holiday season with its feature on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight.

The display includes a castle facade with 100,000 LED lights, snowmen, animatronic reindeer, and Santa – all powered through a 50-amp system and operated by Wi-Fi.

Homeowner Bill Riera says his neighbors embrace the annual light display, calling it a fun tradition for the community.

Check out the display at 3829 W. Sandra Terrace, Phoenix.

ABC15 is highlighting holiday displays across the Valley! If you want your house featured, submit your photos at abc15.com/lights.

