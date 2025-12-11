Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Merry Main Street brings holiday cheer to Mesa—here’s what to enjoy at this festive celebration

The ABC15 Things To Do team highlights this beloved East Valley tradition
MESA, AZ — Merry Main Street spreads festive joy throughout Mesa!

Activities include the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink, visits with Santa, Mesa’s Christmas Tree, Jack Frost’s Food Truck Forest, the Holiday Sunset Market, Holiday Happenings at the Mesa Arts Center, and more.

Most activities are free, and there are dazzling lights on Main Street with holiday characters to take pictures with.

Watch Mesa city official Roger Singleton take ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez on a tour of Merry Main Street, showcasing what visitors can enjoy at each festive stop.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Festivities continue through January 3, 2026. You can check the daily schedule on this calendar for details.

Lights and activities of the East Valley festivity can be found on Main St. between Robson and LeSueur.

You can check out the event map right here.

