Things to do: The Nutcracker, A Christmas Story, Indian Market, Phoestivus, Fantasy of Lights & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 12-14.

Friday, December 12

Ballet Arizona’s The Nutcracker with The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday | December 12-27

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $51

Ballet Arizona returns to Symphony Hall in grand fashion with this holiday classic. Celebrate the joy and wonder of the season with Ib Andersen’s The Nutcracker as Tchaikovsky’s cherished score is masterfully performed by The Phoenix Symphony.

A Christmas Story

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - December 28

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Based on the beloved holiday film, A Christmas Story follows young Ralphie Parker on his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift—a Red Ryder BB Gun. Along the way, he faces bullies, schoolyard drama, and his quirky family’s antics. With a sparkling score by Pasek and Paul, show-stopping musical numbers, and plenty of festive cheer, this heartwarming comedy is a nostalgic celebration of childhood and the magic of the season with a one-of-a-kind dinner-and-show experience.

Phoestivus Holiday Market

When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: 455 N 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Cost: $5 donation

The holiday season in Phoenix wouldn't be complete without Phoestivus, the vibrant outdoor market that brings local flair and festive cheer to downtown. Set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic skyline, Phoestivus is a beloved annual holiday market where over 175 local vendors come together to offer unique gifts, handmade crafts, and delicious treats. With live entertainment, holiday-themed activities, and a strong community spirit, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season while supporting local businesses.

Saturday, December 13

S’edav Va’aki Museum Indian Market

When: Saturday & Sunday at 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum, Phoenix

Cost: $10 admission, free for kids 12 and under

The S’e d av Va’aki Museum Indian Market brings together more than 100 Native artists showcasing handmade jewelry, pottery, textiles, and traditional crafts over two days.

Kids Day at PhxArt

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Musuem

Cost: Included with museum admission

Enjoy in-gallery art-making, storytime, and performances designed to engage and connect visitors with PhxArt’s collection and special exhibitions.

Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Free event

The Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade is the Valley's most unique holiday event and celebrated tradition! Enjoy shopping at the holiday market, live music & entertainment, festive eats and treats, write letters and take photos with Santa, a dazzling boat parade, and a spectacular fireworks show!

Holiday Jam featuring Bone Thugs N Harmony, Too Short, E-40 & more

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $80

The biggest names in Old School Hip Hop & R&B are back in Phoenix at Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday night, December 13 with an all-star line up including Hip Hop icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too Short, E-40 , Mya, DJ Quik, Petey Pablo, Paula DeAnda, Lighter Shade of Brown and more!

Sunday, December 14

Tamale Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: St. Mary's Basilica, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The third annual Tamale Festival in Arizona will include a variety of tamale vendors, a mercado for Christmas shopping, photos with Santa, and a huge toy giveaway. There will be local performances, ballet folklorico, mariachis, and more.

A Christmas Carol

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - December 28

Where: Phoenix Theater Company

Cost: Tickets start around $60

A story of redemption, second chances, and the power of human kindness, A Christmas Carol is a musical journey through the heart of one man’s transformation. On one fateful Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who guide him through his Past, Present, and Future, leading him to discover the true spirit of Christmas.