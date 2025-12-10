Things to do: The Nutcracker, A Christmas Story, Indian Market, Phoestivus, Fantasy of Lights & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 12-14.
Friday, December 12
Ballet Arizona’s The Nutcracker with The Phoenix Symphony
When: Friday - Sunday | December 12-27
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $51
Ballet Arizona returns to Symphony Hall in grand fashion with this holiday classic. Celebrate the joy and wonder of the season with Ib Andersen’s The Nutcracker as Tchaikovsky’s cherished score is masterfully performed by The Phoenix Symphony.
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - December 28
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Based on the beloved holiday film, A Christmas Story follows young Ralphie Parker on his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift—a Red Ryder BB Gun. Along the way, he faces bullies, schoolyard drama, and his quirky family’s antics. With a sparkling score by Pasek and Paul, show-stopping musical numbers, and plenty of festive cheer, this heartwarming comedy is a nostalgic celebration of childhood and the magic of the season with a one-of-a-kind dinner-and-show experience.
When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: 455 N 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cost: $5 donation
The holiday season in Phoenix wouldn't be complete without Phoestivus, the vibrant outdoor market that brings local flair and festive cheer to downtown. Set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic skyline, Phoestivus is a beloved annual holiday market where over 175 local vendors come together to offer unique gifts, handmade crafts, and delicious treats. With live entertainment, holiday-themed activities, and a strong community spirit, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season while supporting local businesses.
Saturday, December 13
S’edav Va’aki Museum Indian Market
When: Saturday & Sunday at 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum, Phoenix
Cost: $10 admission, free for kids 12 and under
The S’e d av Va’aki Museum Indian Market brings together more than 100 Native artists showcasing handmade jewelry, pottery, textiles, and traditional crafts over two days.
When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Musuem
Cost: Included with museum admission
Enjoy in-gallery art-making, storytime, and performances designed to engage and connect visitors with PhxArt’s collection and special exhibitions.
When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Cost: Free event
The Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade is the Valley's most unique holiday event and celebrated tradition! Enjoy shopping at the holiday market, live music & entertainment, festive eats and treats, write letters and take photos with Santa, a dazzling boat parade, and a spectacular fireworks show!
Holiday Jam featuring Bone Thugs N Harmony, Too Short, E-40 & more
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
The biggest names in Old School Hip Hop & R&B are back in Phoenix at Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday night, December 13 with an all-star line up including Hip Hop icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too Short, E-40 , Mya, DJ Quik, Petey Pablo, Paula DeAnda, Lighter Shade of Brown and more!
Sunday, December 14
When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: St. Mary's Basilica, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
The third annual Tamale Festival in Arizona will include a variety of tamale vendors, a mercado for Christmas shopping, photos with Santa, and a huge toy giveaway. There will be local performances, ballet folklorico, mariachis, and more.
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - December 28
Where: Phoenix Theater Company
Cost: Tickets start around $60
A story of redemption, second chances, and the power of human kindness, A Christmas Carol is a musical journey through the heart of one man’s transformation. On one fateful Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who guide him through his Past, Present, and Future, leading him to discover the true spirit of Christmas.