A closer look at the Desert Botanical Garden’s newest exhibit, Framerate: Desert Pulse

See an immersive blend of art, technology, and desert ecology
PHOENIX — The Sonoran Desert comes alive in a whole new way at the Desert Botanical Garden!

A groundbreaking new exhibit called "Framerate: Desert Pulse" by ScanLAB Projects, uses photography, motion, and sound to immerse you in the vivid landscapes and emotional rhythms of the desert.

ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an up-close look at the immersive installations with the help of DBG's Laura Spalding Best.

