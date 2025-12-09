‘Tianyu Lights Festival’ brings handmade, larger-than-life lanterns from China to Arizona

PHOENIX — Tianyu Lights Festival returns to the Valley with its larger-than-life lanterns!
Watch An Li, event manager, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the walkable nighttime festival that promises visitors exciting new sights and unforgettable experiences at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Know before you go:
- Event venue: Camelback Ranch – Glendale [10710 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix.
- The event runs until January 4, 2026.
- This family-friendly experience offers tickets available both online and at the gate.