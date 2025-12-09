Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
‘Tianyu Lights Festival’ brings handmade, larger-than-life lanterns from China to Arizona

The ABC15 Things To Do team takes a closer look at the walkable nighttime festival
PHOENIX — Tianyu Lights Festival returns to the Valley with its larger-than-life lanterns!

Watch An Li, event manager, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the walkable nighttime festival that promises visitors exciting new sights and unforgettable experiences at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

Know before you go:

  • Event venue: Camelback Ranch – Glendale [10710 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix.
  • The event runs until January 4, 2026.
  • This family-friendly experience offers tickets available both online and at the gate.
