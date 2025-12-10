Carry On partners with Michelin-starred taquería to end Mexico City route, announces new destination

PHOENIX — The 1970s-inspired airplane-themed cocktail bar that officially launched in 2024 with its inaugural flight from San Francisco to Mexico City has announced a new partnership and routing that will soon take off at Carry On.

In the following weeks, Carry On's 90-minute cocktail experience will conclude its current route to Mexico City with the reimagined flight, “Farewell to Mexico City.” This limited-run pop-up, created in partnership with Taquería El Califa de León, marks the final chapter of this journey.

Chef Mario Hernández Alonso of El Califa de León, Mexico's only Michelin-starred taquería, served up his top-rated tacos at multiple culinary events in the Valley this summer.

“Running December 26 through January 11, the collaboration offers Phoenix a rare opportunity to taste three Michelin-starred tacos prepared in the storied style that made El Califa de León a global phenomenon. Each $45 ticket includes a custom welcome cocktail, Carry On’s signature peanuts and shortbread cookies, and three tacos from Taquería El Califa de León,” read the news release sent to ABC15 regarding the partnership between both businesses.

According to the said news release, this collaboration coincides with Taquería El Califa de León's upcoming opening of its first U.S. location in New York City in 2026 and Carry On’s upcoming flight from New York to Tokyo in mid-January.

Booking a reservation can be found at carryonphx.com.

THE NEXT ADVENTURE

A representative from Carry On informed ABC15 that the next destination for this experience will take flyers “from New York to Tokyo,” with this new flight set to debut in mid-January 2026.

The cocktail experience is anticipated to feature a new drink menu, upgraded uniforms, and additional enhancements.