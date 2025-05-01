Michelin-starred Mexican chef to make special pop-up appearances at multiple Valley events this weekend

PHOENIX — The chef at Mexico's only Michelin-starred taqueria will be in Phoenix this weekend, serving up his delicious flavor at multiple events.

Chef Mario Hernández Alonso of El Califa de León will be serving up his top-rated tacos at multiple culinary events this weekend to highlight Mexico's culture and cross-border travel safety.

Friday night from 7 to 10 p.m., the acclaimed chef will serve up his cuisine at Cinco de Sabor, an upscale culinary event on High Street at City North Phoenix.

Come Sunday, Chef Alonso will serve his world-renowned tacos at the Cinco De Mayo Festival in downtown Phoenix. He'll be up and serving by noon that day.

Before he leaves town, Alonso will appear and serve more of his tasty food at a pop-up at The Mexicano Phoenix for Cinco De Mayo. His tacos will be served from 4 to 8 p.m.

This series of appearances is in partnership between GrinGO and the Arizona Chapter National Safety Council (ACNSC) who share a commitment to creating awareness for safe travel abroad, delivering valuable digital resources to minimize travel risks, and helping to ensure a secure borderless experience for U.S. travelers.