Phoenix Fire relies on Rehab One Unit to keep first responders safe

PHOENIX — There is a tool the Phoenix Fire Department has - regardless of what kind of emergency they're responding to - that they're calling a "game changer."

It's called the "Rehab One Unit," and can be brought to scenes like mountain rescues, hazmat situations, house fires, and commercial fires, where first responders will be out in the heat and elements for prolonged periods of time.

"The game-changer is that it has a full freezer in the back with ice that we can bring to a scene," says Rob Smith, an engineer with more than 25 years with the Phoenix Fire Department. "And the A/C is going to be huge here in Phoenix. They [firefighters] can lie down if needed. We can take vitals on them. We can rehab them and hopefully take care of them so they don't have to go to the hospital or go home."

On the outside of the Rehab One Unit, there is an awning that retracts to create shade. There are also compartments with coolers, filled with bottled water and Gatorade. Inside, there are snacks to fuel the fight.

Another thing we noticed was the "ice pops" in the freezer. Phoenix Fire says they're not only refreshing, but they're also fortified with electrolytes.

And for situations that are more severe, there are chilled IV bags ready to go.

"So if they get dehydrated, they can be cooled down quicker. We can plug this into them. And it works really well."