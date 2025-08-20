Three new businesses featuring baseball, pickleball, and slides open at Mesa Riverview

MESA, AZ — Mesa Riverview expanded its entertainment offerings this summer with three new venues: a combined pickleball and dining facility, a slide park, and a batting cage center.

ABC15 | Slick City Action Park New businesses featuring baseball, pickleball, and slides open at Mesa Riverview

Here’s a closer look at the new venues.

Dink and Dine Pickle Park

The new entertainment hub combines dining and recreation with 13 pickleball courts spanning indoor and outdoor areas, plus lawn games and full-service food and drinks.

Christi Christian, chief marketing officer, gave ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the new entertainment venue that opened to the public on August 20 at 6 a.m.

Inside Mesa Riverview’s newest tenant, ‘Dink and Dine Pickle Park’

Operating details and admission fees can be found here.



Dink and Dine's address is 1017 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201

Slick City Action Park

The new Mesa location debuts the company's 'Twin Turbo' slides, which feature UV-reactive paint that makes them glow - a first for the company, according to a representative.

This Slick City Action Park represents the company's fifth Valley location, housed in a former Burlington store spanning over 42,000 square feet.

Hours of operation and ticket pricing for their experience can be found here.

Slick City Mesa is located at 1812 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Mesa, AZ 85201

The video below features ABC15’s coverage of the first Slick City Action Park in Arizona, which is in Peoria.

Taroko Sports

Let's play ball! Taroko Sports, a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s TRK Corporation, opened a brand-new location at Mesa Riverview in July.

The new entertainment venue is a “nearly 18,000-square-foot indoor complex” that houses batting cages, electronic darts, miniature bowling, arcade, and more.

This is the company's first location in Arizona and second in the U.S.

“Our goal is to make baseball fun and accessible—not just for athletes, but for everyone,” said Gordon Hsieh, founder and CEO of TRK Corporation. “Taroko Sports is about creating a space where families, friends, and coworkers can come together to play, compete, and connect.”

ABC15 confirmed construction is underway for the second Arizona location.

Fazoli’s

Can’t forget about Fazoli's return. This standalone Fazoli's location at Mesa Riverview helped mark the restaurant's return to Arizona, following its debut of a location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Fazoli's new location is located at 953 N. Dobson Rd., at Mesa Riverview near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Dobson Road.

The video in the player below showcases ABC15’s coverage of the first standalone Arizona Fazoli’s restaurant since 2008.

Sneak peek inside Fazoli's first standalone Arizona restaurant since 2008

Mesa Riverview is an East Valley shopping center with more than 50 retailers offering shopping, dining, and entertainment options. You can check out their full directory right here.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS AND CONCEPTS IN THE WORKS TO HAVE ON YOUR RADAR

