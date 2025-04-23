Ada, Love Call, and KUZA Tori: A look at the three new concepts coming to Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The team behind Cala and Tell Your Friends has three new concepts in the works for Downtown Phoenix. Say ‘hello’ to ‘Ada, Love Call, and KUZA Tori.’

Clive Collective Love Call interior rendering featuring bar/seating area.

Beau MacMillan, the executive chef and culinary advisor for Clive Collective and Creation Hospitality, shared with ABC15 what the community can expect from the new culinary and cocktail experiences.

Clive Collective Ada exterior rendering.

Ada: “Which is kind of American coastal cuisine, real recognizable food, raw, bar-esque [with] clean drinks, gin cocktails, spritz […] feminine and beautiful,” said MacMillan, who also mentioned that the location will feature wood-fired cooking with vegetable dishes.

Clive Collective Ada patio rendering.

Love Call: This will be a bar, “small and intimate and really craft-driven cocktails," said MacMillan.

Clive Collective LoveCall interior rendering.

KUZA Tori: MacMillan hopes to “build a street alleyway type concept that offers three different little vehicles of food.”

According to a statement sent by a representative for Clive Collective, this third concept will specialize “in robatayaki — traditional charcoal-grilled skewers — alongside fresh sushi, savory noodles, and bold, Asian-inspired street food. Kuza Tori is a tribute to the flavors of Asia’s bustling food alleys.”



And you won’t have to walk far to visit these locations, the three concepts will be right be right next to each other.

“That's the best part. Not only will they be next to each other, but they're all going to be run out of one commissary kitchen that pretty much is in hand's reach of each concept,” shared MacMillan to ABC15. “We just want to be able to continue to create places where people can come in and enjoy the energy and hopefully get unbelievable hospitality [and] quality-driven cocktails and food.”

Clive Collective Ada interior redenring.

Ada, Love Call, and KUZA Tori are expected to open in 2026 near McKinley Street and 1st Avenue.

WHERE TO GO, WHEN OPEN



Ada: 801 N. First Avenue Phoenix (Historic Stoddard-Harmon House)

Love Call: 801 N. First Avenue Phoenix

Kuza Tori: 801 N. First Avenue Phoenix

MORE ON THE HORIZON

The hospitality brand has two more concepts in the works for the Valley; they’ll be opening a Cala location at PV in 2026 and are in the process of opening a new restaurant called ‘Kuza’ in Scottsdale that’s slated to open this fall.