Bailey Zimmerman is kicking off the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest; tickets go on sale soon

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Bailey Zimmerman is kicking off the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest!

“Bailey’s first appearance brought an incredible surge of energy to the Coors Light Birds Nest, and we knew right then we would definitely want to bring him back,” said Jason Eisenberg, 2026 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Bailey delivers a powerful, crowd-moving performance every time, and this year’s show will kick off tournament week with an unforgettable night of country music.”

The country artist will have Chase Matthew as the concert’s special guest on Wednesday, February 4.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Tuesday, August 26, at 10 a.m. online at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com, according to event officials.

Who else is joining the par-tee? Country artist Zach Top will headline Thursday night of the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest, with ERNEST as the special guest.

The concert series takes place from February 4–7 during the WM Phoenix Open.