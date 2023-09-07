Country music artists announced as 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest opening night performers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two country music stars are set to perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale.

HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman are going to be performing during the concert series, which is set to take place from Feb. 7-10, 2024, as part of WM Phoenix Open festivities.

They will both be performing on opening night, Wednesday, Feb. 7, with hip-hop star mike. opening the show, event officials say.

Tickets for opening night will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com.

General admission tickets will start at $90.

Other performers at the four-night music series have yet to be announced.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's coverage of past years' events at WM Phoenix Open and Birds Nest.