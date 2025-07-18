QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek is fully leased! According to Vestar, the shopping center operator, the center reached full occupancy with the addition of Pet Supplies Plus.

Google Maps Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek.

Vestar, the shopping center operator, announced that its 145,000-square-foot Target location is “on track” to open this October.

VESTAR Vineyard Towne Center is fully leased, with Target's opening date announced and more tenants coming soon.

Newly opened venues include Five Guys, Better Buzz Coffee and Thai Chili 2Go, McDonald’s, Over Easy, Café Rio, and Cinnaholic.

“Vineyard Towne Center continues to cement itself as a cornerstone of the Queen Creek community, offering a mix of national brands and local favorites that reflect the energy and ongoing growth of this area,” said Taylor Alvey, Vice President of Leasing at Vestar, in a news release sent to ABC15. “With each new opening, we’re giving locals and visitors even more reasons to shop, dine, and enjoy everything this center has to offer.”

Other tenants that are open include Zara Nail Bar, Dentists of Queen Creek, Keep It Cut, European Wax Center, and Crown One Beauty Supply.

Verizon, Mattress Firm, My Doc Now, and Pet Supplies Plus, all scheduled to open by fall 2025, according to a new release.

Zaxby's and Ono Hawaiian BBQ are set to open at the new center in "late summer."

You can find the directory along with the hours of operation for the tenants right here.

