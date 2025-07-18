Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Vineyard Towne Center is fully leased, with Target's opening date announced and more tenants coming soon

Here's what to know about the new East Valley retail area
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek is fully leased! According to Vestar, the shopping center operator, the center reached full occupancy with the addition of Pet Supplies Plus.

Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek.
Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek.

Vestar, the shopping center operator, announced that its 145,000-square-foot Target location is “on track” to open this October.

Vineyard Towne Center is fully leased, with Target's opening date announced and more tenants coming soon.
Vineyard Towne Center is fully leased, with Target's opening date announced and more tenants coming soon.

Newly opened venues include Five Guys, Better Buzz Coffee and Thai Chili 2Go, McDonald’s, Over Easy, Café Rio, and Cinnaholic.

“Vineyard Towne Center continues to cement itself as a cornerstone of the Queen Creek community, offering a mix of national brands and local favorites that reflect the energy and ongoing growth of this area,” said Taylor Alvey, Vice President of Leasing at Vestar, in a news release sent to ABC15. “With each new opening, we’re giving locals and visitors even more reasons to shop, dine, and enjoy everything this center has to offer.”

More Things to Do stories:
Tai Chi & Qigong Experience’ at the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Things To Do

‘Tai Chi & Qigong Experience’ at the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
Chandler Center for the Arts

Things To Do

Enjoy free Friday night concerts at the Chandler Center for the Arts

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events July 18-20.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Morgan Wallen tour, Kool & The Gang, Tyler Henry & more!

Zack Perry

Other tenants that are open include Zara Nail Bar, Dentists of Queen Creek, Keep It Cut, European Wax Center, and Crown One Beauty Supply.

Verizon, Mattress Firm, My Doc Now, and Pet Supplies Plus, all scheduled to open by fall 2025, according to a new release.

Zaxby's and Ono Hawaiian BBQ are set to open at the new center in "late summer."

You can find the directory along with the hours of operation for the tenants right here.

RELATED: Pecan Lake Entertainment to open surfing experience in Queen Creek

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen