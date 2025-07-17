Know before you go: Tai Chi & Qigong Experience’ at the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

PHOENIX — In downtown Phoenix, a natural sanctuary transports you to Japan, providing a backdrop for Tai Chi & Qigong sessions.

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is offering these programs on Sunday mornings that merge Tai Chi, a traditional Chinese martial art, with the ‘energy-balancing’ practice of Qigong, which is based on Taoist philosophy.

“The great thing about this workshop is that you can really do it from any experience level. It's not really about being the best or the most perfect. It's actually a very internal process of just learning mindfulness and being aware of your emotions,” Emily Doig, marketing and outreach coordinator for the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix. “It's really more focusing on learning the movements Ping Wei [the instructor] guides you through several of the movements, and then it's really up to the participant to just focus on themselves and really guide themselves through those movements."

Interested participants are advised to wear comfortable clothing to the experience.

“It’s encouraged to wear exercise clothing, just to be able to really enhance your movements and make sure that you know you're well equipped,” said Doig. “But I would say the best thing to get prepared is just to come with an open mind and really set your intention on being mindful, and you'll have a great experience,” she added.

Interested attendees are encouraged to book tickets online in advance, as sessions fill up quickly due to their popularity at the garden.

Your ticket to the ‘Tai Chi & Qigong Experience’ also grants you access to the garden.

“Once you finish your class, you're totally welcome to enjoy the garden, and it's actually heavily encouraged that you really take some time to enjoy the garden after,” said Doig.

STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN

The Japanese Friendship Garden offers winding nature trails, beautiful plant life, and numerous waterfalls.

