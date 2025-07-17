Enjoy free Friday night concerts at the Chandler Center for the Arts: Explore the lineup and information

CHANDLER, AZ — Get ready! The Annual Free Summer Concert Series is back at the Chandler Center for the Arts.

Five concerts are lined up for the series and are FREE, indoors, and open to the public!

“We're so excited to bring everyone our Summer Concert Series, and what you can expect is the following great local entertainment covering a wide range of different genres. And when you come into the Chandler Center for the Arts, it's going to be nice and cool, but we're going to offer you a chance to visit our cool, air-conditioned Gallery, where you can see plenty of art coming inside our over 1,500-seat theater. You're going to have great concessions, which will include specialty drinks, our outstanding popcorn, and many other things to select from,” said Sandra Bassett, Development and Communications manager for the Chandler Center for the Arts.

The summer concerts are held on Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. from July 25 through August 29.

Take a look at the concert dates and a little bit more on the performers:



RINO

Date: Friday, July 25 Music genre: Blues, Americana. “Rino is going to be bringing blues and Americana music to us. He's an electrifying Dutch guitarist, and his name is Rinus Powell […] he's going to be bringing a soulful force of blending indie heart, of course, with a blues grid,” Bassett said.

Painted Soul

Date: Friday, August 1 Music genre: R&B, Funk, Soul. “Painted Soul is a father and daughter-led duo, Damon and Desiree White, who conceived the band as a beacon of light during a time of personal darkness. They bring a mix of old school and new school, R&B, funk, and soul. So come ready to dance and have a great time,” said Bassett.



Christie Huff

Date: Friday, August 8 Music genre: Country.

Jácome Flamenco ¡Baile!

Date: Friday, August 22 Music genre: Flamenco.



AJ Odneal

Date: Friday, August 29 Music: Folk, Indie. “Closing out our series is the incredibly gifted AJ Odneal, and she's bringing to you folk and indie music and the beautiful thing about this Phoenix based indie folk singer songwriter, she's influenced by pop and jazz, and she's a multi-instrumentalist, so she brings her songs to life with guitar, ukulele and banjo, crafting music that is both uplifting and introspective,” said Bassett to ABC15.



Can’t make it to the shows? There’s still a way to enjoy the concert live!

“We make sure here that the Chandler Center for the Arts we implement a philosophy we call Chandler Center for the Arts Anywhere, CCA Anywhere. So, what you get to enjoy here are free concerts open to the public, no matter what the age range may be. And if you can't come to us, we'll bring it to you, because we'll also be live streaming those concerts free and no charge,” said Bassett.

You can watch at ChandlerCenter.org/SummerSeries.