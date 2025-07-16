Canal Convergence unveils ‘SHOWTIME’ as the theme for its 2025 10-day event

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Arts’ Canal Convergence announced that the theme for its 2025 10-day event is ‘SHOWTIME.’

This year’s theme aims to focus on “interactivity, sustainability, and the union of water, art, and light.”

The free annual public art event takes place from November 7-16 at the Scottsdale Waterfront.

“From our music stage and site-specific dance performances to Walter Productions’ fire shows, choreographed live by the artists each night, the art of performance is an integral part of Canal Convergence’s identity,” said Jennifer Gill, deputy director and curator of Canal Convergence, in a press release sent to ABC15. “By blurring the line between audience and performer through interactive and performative public artworks, Canal Convergence seeks to inspire deeper understanding and appreciation of the performing arts and their impact.”

According to the Scottsdale organization, Walter Productions will return to combine the SHOWTIME theme with its popular fire shows.

Additional information about the performances, workshops, and other elements of the event will be announced at a later date.

New to Canal Convergence? Watch the recap video from the 2024 event below.