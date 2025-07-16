Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Social media viral ‘Amici Pizza’ opens new location in Queen Creek

The restaurant is known for its New York-style pizza and Italian food
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Amici Pizza, the Mesa business that went viral on social media for its New York-style pizza and Italian cuisine, has opened a new location in the Valley!

According to the business’s website, the new shop is located near Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads in Queen Creek and is currently ‘take-out only.’

You can view their menu here and place an order by calling 480-840-1347.

@amici.pizza AHHH ITS GRAND OPENING DAY🥳🍕💛 ⭐️NO DELIVERY / ONLINE ORDERING THIS WEEK⭐️ SEE YOU ALL SO SOON!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉 #smallbusinessowner #smallbusiness #amicipizza #arizonafood #arizonafoodie #pizzeria #pizza ♬ original sound - Amici Pizza

The local business is owned by Kateri Cusumano and Vinny Pante, who both have experience with Valley pizzerias, including the family-owned Buono's Pizza.

Looking to grab a slice? The Queen Creek establishment is located at 22480 E Ocotillo Rd Suite C101.

The Mesa storefront, which offers dine-in and take-out options, is located at 2023 W. Guadalupe Road.

