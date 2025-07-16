Social media viral ‘Amici Pizza’ opens new location in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Amici Pizza, the Mesa business that went viral on social media for its New York-style pizza and Italian cuisine, has opened a new location in the Valley!

According to the business’s website, the new shop is located near Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads in Queen Creek and is currently ‘take-out only.’

You can view their menu here and place an order by calling 480-840-1347.

The local business is owned by Kateri Cusumano and Vinny Pante, who both have experience with Valley pizzerias, including the family-owned Buono's Pizza.

Looking to grab a slice? The Queen Creek establishment is located at 22480 E Ocotillo Rd Suite C101.

The Mesa storefront, which offers dine-in and take-out options, is located at 2023 W. Guadalupe Road.