One Arizona restaurant makes Yelp’s 2025 ‘Top 50 fried chicken spots’

Here's why the Page restaurant made the list
PAGE, AZ — Yelp announced its ‘Top 50 fried chicken spots, according to Yelp Elites’ list.

According to the company, the list highlights the top fried chicken spots in the U.S. and Canada, ranked by Yelp Elites based on review volume and ratings from ‘Yelp Elite Squad’ members.

BirdHouse in Page, Arizona, ranked #7 on the list!

According to Yelp, popular dishes at this joint are -obviously- the Fried Chicken, Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tenders, Spicy Chicken, and other items, including the Broccoli Salad.

The restaurant features outdoor seating and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you go, the business is located at 707 N Navajo Dr in Page, Arizona.

