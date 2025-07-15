Explore Valley libraries with amazing play and learn areas for children

Discover and enjoy Valley libraries featuring fantastic play and learning spaces for children! We compiled a list of libraries featuring play areas, an indoor castle, outdoor spaces, and themed rooms to enhance children's reading experiences.

Remember that Valley libraries offer special programs and activities, so click on each library’s name to stay updated on their latest events.

Apache Junction Public Library

Address: 1177 N. Idaho Rd. in Apache Junction Hours of operation:

Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sancie Lee Brown, Sr Admin Assistant for the Apache Junction Public Library 'The Castle' at the Apache Junction Public Library.

Sancie Lee Brown, Sr Admin Assistant for the Apache Junction Public Library Other youth play areas at the Apache Junction Public Library.

Southeast Regional Library

Address: 775 N Greenfield Rd in Gilbert Hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 1 P.m. to 5 p.m.



Maricopa County Library District Southeast Regional Library playroom area.

Georgia T. Lord Library

Address: 1900 N. Civic Square in Goodyear Operating hours are:

Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Maricopa County Library District Inside an area of the Georgia T. Lord Library

Maricopa County Library District Georgia T. Lord Library

Queen Creek Library

Address: 21802 S Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek Hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays



Maricopa County Library District A themed area at Queen Creek Library.

Maricopa County Library District Learning and reading areas at the Queen Creek Library.

Peoria Public Library

Address: 8463 W Monroe St in Peoria Hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays



City of Peoria Main Peoria Library

City of Peoria Peoria 'Main' Library has an outdoor area.

Downtown Chandler Library

Address: 22 S Delaware Street in Chandler Hours of operation:

Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



City of Chandler Downtown Chandler Public Library play area.

Sunset Library

Address: 4930 W Ray Road in Chandler Hours of operation:

Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



City of Chandler Inside Sunset Library

Basha Library

Address: 5990 S Val Vista Drive in Chandler Hours of operation:

Monday- Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed on Sundays

