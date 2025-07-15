Explore Valley libraries with amazing play and learn areas for children

Discover and enjoy Valley libraries featuring fantastic play and learning spaces for children! We compiled a list of libraries featuring play areas, an indoor castle, outdoor spaces, and themed rooms to enhance children's reading experiences.
Remember that Valley libraries offer special programs and activities, so click on each library’s name to stay updated on their latest events.
- Apache Junction Public Library
- Address: 1177 N. Idaho Rd. in Apache Junction
- Hours of operation:
- Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Southeast Regional Library
- Address: 775 N Greenfield Rd in Gilbert
- Hours of operation:
- Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 P.m. to 5 p.m.
- Georgia T. Lord Library
- Address: 1900 N. Civic Square in Goodyear
- Operating hours are:
- Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Queen Creek Library
- Address: 21802 S Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek
- Hours of operation:
- Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays
- Peoria Public Library
- Address: 8463 W Monroe St in Peoria
- Hours of operation:
- Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays
- Downtown Chandler Library
- Address: 22 S Delaware Street in Chandler
- Hours of operation:
- Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunset Library
- Address: 4930 W Ray Road in Chandler
- Hours of operation:
- Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Basha Library
- Address: 5990 S Val Vista Drive in Chandler
- Hours of operation:
- Monday- Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays