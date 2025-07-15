Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Explore Valley libraries with amazing play and learn areas for children

Explore this list of local libraries featuring impressive kids' rooms!
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. The temperatures are on the rise, but so is the fun this July! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make exciting plans for the family with this month’s Things To Do roundup.
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2025 (Part 1)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2025 (Part 2)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2025 (Part 3)
Posted
and last updated

Discover and enjoy Valley libraries featuring fantastic play and learning spaces for children! We compiled a list of libraries featuring play areas, an indoor castle, outdoor spaces, and themed rooms to enhance children's reading experiences.

More Things to Do stories:
BirdHouse in Page, Arizona.

Things To Do

One Arizona restaurant makes Yelp’s 2025 ‘Top 50 fried chicken spots’

Nicole Gutierrez
Fear Farm Haunted Fairgrounds to open this fall in a ‘brand-new venue.’

Things To Do

Fear Farm Haunted Fairgrounds to open this fall in a ‘brand-new venue'

Nicole Gutierrez
The Arizona Diamondbacks offer tactile broadcast devices for blind and low-vision fans.

Things To Do

D-backs now offers tactile broadcasts for blind and low-vision fans

Nicole Gutierrez

Remember that Valley libraries offer special programs and activities, so click on each library’s name to stay updated on their latest events.

  • Apache Junction Public Library
    • Address: 1177 N. Idaho Rd. in Apache Junction
    • Hours of operation:
      • Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
'The Castle' at the Apache Junction Public Library.
'The Castle' at the Apache Junction Public Library.
Other youth play areas at the Apache Junction Public Library.
Other youth play areas at the Apache Junction Public Library.

  • Southeast Regional Library
    • Address: 775 N Greenfield Rd in Gilbert
    • Hours of operation:
      • Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
      • Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Sunday from 1 P.m. to 5 p.m.
Southeast Regional Library playroom area.
Southeast Regional Library playroom area.

  • Georgia T. Lord Library
    • Address: 1900 N. Civic Square in Goodyear
    • Operating hours are:
      • Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Inside an area of the Georgia T. Lord Library
Inside an area of the Georgia T. Lord Library
Georgia T. Lord Library
Georgia T. Lord Library

  • Queen Creek Library
    • Address: 21802 S Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek
    • Hours of operation:
      • Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Closed on Sundays
A themed area at Queen Creek Library.
A themed area at Queen Creek Library.
Learning and reading areas at the Queen Creek Library.
Learning and reading areas at the Queen Creek Library.

  • Peoria Public Library
    • Address: 8463 W Monroe St in Peoria
    • Hours of operation:
      • Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Closed on Sundays
Main Peoria Library
Main Peoria Library
Peoria 'Main' Library has an outdoor area.
Peoria 'Main' Library has an outdoor area.

  • Downtown Chandler Library
    • Address: 22 S Delaware Street in Chandler
    • Hours of operation:
      • Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Chandler Public Library play area.
Downtown Chandler Public Library play area.

  • Southeast Regional Library
    • Address: 775 N Greenfield Rd in Gilbert
    • Hours of operation:
      • Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
      • Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Sunday to 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Southeast Regional Library playroom area.
Southeast Regional Library playroom area.

  • Sunset Library
    • Address: 4930 W Ray Road in Chandler
    • Hours of operation:
      •   Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Inside Sunset Library
Inside Sunset Library

  • Basha Library
    • Address: 5990 S Val Vista Drive in Chandler
    • Hours of operation:
      • Monday- Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
      • Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
      • Closed on Sundays
Basha Library has reading areas with animal-themed chairs.
Basha Library has reading areas with animal-themed chairs.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen