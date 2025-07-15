Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Fear Farm Haunted Fairgrounds to open this fall in a ‘brand-new venue'

Here's what we know about the new location
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. The temperatures are on the rise, but so is the fun this July! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make exciting plans for the family with this month’s Things To Do roundup.
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2025 (Part 1)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2025 (Part 2)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2025 (Part 3)
Posted
and last updated

Fear Farm Haunted Fairgrounds presented by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, has announced a new location for the haunted attraction!

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the Halloween theme park known as Fear Farm will be relocating 'to a brand-new venue with all new themes,’ near Loop 101 and McKellips Road in Scottsdale.

This marks the 26th year for the Halloween-themed entertainment company in the Valley.

Fear Farm will open select nights at its new address, 1475 N McClintock Dr in Scottsdale, from September 19 to November 2 this fall, with more information on attractions yet to be announced.

More Things to Do stories:
The Arizona Diamondbacks offer tactile broadcast devices for blind and low-vision fans.

Things To Do

D-backs now offers tactile broadcasts for blind and low-vision fans

Nicole Gutierrez
Summer evening events and activities in the Valley for families and date nights to escape the heat.

Things To Do

Summer evening events and activities in the Valley to escape the heat

Nicole Gutierrez
poster_c6ffa2dd46c04e8a8fdb2f97e072a448.png

Smart Shopper

Big Book Sale offers deep discounts and supports community programs

Kaley O'Kelley

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this July - read more about it right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen