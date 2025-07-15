Fear Farm Haunted Fairgrounds to open this fall in a ‘brand-new venue'

Fear Farm Haunted Fairgrounds presented by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, has announced a new location for the haunted attraction!

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the Halloween theme park known as Fear Farm will be relocating 'to a brand-new venue with all new themes,’ near Loop 101 and McKellips Road in Scottsdale.

This marks the 26th year for the Halloween-themed entertainment company in the Valley.

Fear Farm will open select nights at its new address, 1475 N McClintock Dr in Scottsdale, from September 19 to November 2 this fall, with more information on attractions yet to be announced.

