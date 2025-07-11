Summer evening events and activities in the Valley for families and date nights to escape the heat.

PHOENIX — Beat the heat with our curated list of nighttime activities in the Valley, including historical tours, sound baths, 21+ events, sports practices, ghost tours, and adventurous experiences—perfect for summer fun!

Nighttime history of ‘The Square’ walking tour

Explore downtown Phoenix's rich history under the stars with flashlights!

“The Square Phoenix is actually a historic site, and we are located right in the heart of downtown. We're next to the [Arizona] Science Center, right across the street from the Children's Museum. We are the last residential block from Phoenix's original 1870 town site. We're also a city of Phoenix Park, so we're this nice little slice of green amongst all of the concrete and glass of downtown,” said Sarah Matchette, director of visitor engagement for The Square PHX, in an ABC15 interview.

The tour steps into the rich history of that city block. July dates and key information for the Square PHX's summer night tours are the following:



July 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adults $12, Children (6-17) $5, and free for The Square PHX Members.

Where to go: 113 N. Sixth St. in Phoenix.

Floating Sound Bath

Be bathed by the sound of relaxation, as you float under the moonlit sky this summer.

Desert Paddleboards “Floating Sound Baths” to their list of outdoor activities available in the Valley when the sun goes down.

“We love doing it at night because it's so hot here, and because you're on the water, it actually makes you a little bit cooler, too. And as they walk in, we have a bunch of candles. We have neat lighted balls all around the pool, they do about a 10-minute meditation, and then the musicians will start using their singing bowls and gongs and flutes, and it just takes your body through this relaxation period where it synchronizes with your chakras and helps you relax,” explained Sarah Williams, owner of Desert Paddleboards, in an interview with ABC15.

You can find upcoming dates for these sessions right here.

Fish & Sips Happy Hour

A fun event is in store for those who are 21 and over! Fish & Sips Happy Hour at the OdySea Aquarium promises a special social hour. The ticketed experience grants guests access to the aquarium at night with beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase. Upcoming dates for this special happy hour are July 25, August 8, and August 22.

Sonoran Sippin’

Sonoran Sippin' is a monthly event held every second Friday this summer until September, featuring different themes each month.

With more than 50,000 species of plants, visitors will be awestruck by the unique scenery.

Guests who purchase a ticket receive a welcome drink upon arrival, creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere, according to Kat Gracia, special events coordinator for the Desert Botanical Garden.



Dates to save: July 18, August 15, and September 19

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“This event is 21+. No Infants or children permitted.”

Cost: included in membership or general admission



Dinosaurs After Dark & The Art and Science of Storytelling

With three floors of prehistoric fun, the Arizona Museum of Natural History in Mesa is keeping things cool this summer with special events and programs for kids and adults.

“We have some phenomenal programming this summer, so stay cool inside. So first of all, we have Storytelling on Saturdays all through the month of July. So that's storytellers in here with kids telling amazing stories about, you know, that's amazing people here. Also, we do have, as well for adults, we have a summer Lecture Series, which is scholars and academics, renowned scientists in their field, in the evenings on a Wednesday night, which is our late night,” said Tipene Adlam.



Dinosaurs After Dark: July 9 and 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Art and Science of Storytelling: July 12, 19, and 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Check out other upcoming events at the museum right here.

AZ Cardinals Training Camp

Ready for some football? The Arizona Cardinals Training Camp returns this July at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The first public practice will be on Thursday, July 24.

Fans can attend practices for free, but digital tickets are required for entry and can be downloaded here. Tickets are available now, and you can secure up to four tickets while they last.

See the full practice schedule and how to get tickets right here.

Arizona Diamondbacks games

Baseball season is here! If you're planning to attend a game this summer, check out the promotions, giveaways, and special events at Chase Field.



July 19- Ketel Marte bobble courtesy of Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort [first 20,000 fans].

August 4- Topps Trading Card Pack giveaway for the first 20,000 fans at the game.

August 9- Corbin Carroll Rebel Pilot Bobble courtesy of Cox [first 20,000 fans].

August 10- Pokémon GO Night. Fans who buy the Special Event Ticket get an exclusive D-backs Pokémon GO tee.

August 22- Free post-game concert as part of the kickoff to the Hispanic Heritage Weekend. Artists performing are yet to be announced.

New at the ballpark is the ‘Sensory Room’ presented by Roman Empire Agency. The room is said to have the following sensory tools and equipment: bubble walls, Yogibo bean bags, and tactile objects designed to accommodate individuals of all abilities and ages. The sensory room is located on the Diamond Level in the left field near section 220 at Chase Field.

More information about each game day giveaway/promotion can be found here.

'The World of Anna Sui'

'The World of Anna Sui' is now at the Phoenix Art Museum for a limited time! “[Anna Sui is] a fashion designer, and we have over 80 of her ensembles featured in that exhibition. So, everything from hippie-inspired bohemian cowgirl. She takes [inspiration] from a lot of different things, including music, rock and roll, and punk, to be specific. So that is an exhibition you will not want to miss,” said Tiffany Lippincott, curator of education at the Phoenix Art Museum, to ABC15.

Guests can experience the personal archive of the American designer at this walk-through experience. The special-engagement exhibition is at the museum until September 28.

DIY Terrarium Bar

If you’re into plants, specifically succulents, and enjoy indoor activities, you’ll want to check out Jade & Clover.

“So, when you walk in… first thing you’re going to do is pick your container; you’re going to pick any container or vessel in the store. So, it’s kind of fun getting to hunt for that specific one that speaks out to you,” said Frank Ruggeberg, co-owner of the Arizona location, in a previous interview with ABC15. “Then you pick out your succulent… and then you meet us at the plant bar.” The location is also a gift shop and a plant shop.



Address: 3939 E. Campbell Ave #130 in Phoenix



TUTUGETHER

Craft some things together that last forever. This unique spot lets you get crafty and not worry about creating a mess for your masterpiece. Projects available at the studio: Rug tufting, pouring art [on bears, key chains, etc.], decoden art [on iPhone case, tissue box, mirrors, jewelry bow, etc.].



Click here to get the breakdown of the prices for each project.

Address: 740 S Mill Ave, Suite 120, in Tempe

Candle Chemistry

Bond over creating a custom scent you can later use for future dates, maybe a candle-lit dinner? Candle Chemistry lets you invent your scent for a candle that you’ll be creating from scratch; smell scents, choose your container, mix oils at their Fragrance Bar, and take your creation home that night if you’d like.

This company has several locations throughout the Valley; click here to learn more about this experience.



Scottsdale: 15323 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 140

Peoria: 9780 West Northern Avenue, Suite 1160

Downtown Gilbert: 51 W. Vaughn Avenue., Ste 102

Tempe: 516 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

‘FUNBOX’ bounce park

FUNBOX has popped up in different parts of the Valley, but the company now has its first indoor Arizona permanent indoor location! The bounce park is located at 5255 E. Brown Road in Mesa.

Need more indoor activities at Valley attractions? Check out this list we created to beat the summer heat!

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this July - read more about it right here.

Some adventurous fun

Here’s a list of adventurous activities, from paranormal events to bat netting and night hikes.

