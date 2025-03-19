Sneak peek: Inside the first permanent ‘FUNBOX’ bounce park location in Arizona

MESA, AZ — FUNBOX has popped up on different parts of the Valley, but the company is now ready to open its first indoor Arizona permanent location!

“We have been doing the outdoor park for the last four years, and [it’s been] super exciting. We're still doing it, but we just thought it's such a bummer to only be able to do it for 12 weeks out of the year, especially here in Arizona, when it gets so hot. So, we said, let's bring it indoors. Let's do this all year round. So, we're finally doing it. We've been planning it for a long time. We designed this place, you know, for so long, and we're just trying to make it into something super, super special for everybody,” said Michael Bolbach, owner of the FUNBOX Bounce & Party Center in Mesa, in an interview with ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “Pretty much the whole thing is a play area, right, if you really look at it, but we try to incorporate a lot of different games for the kiddos to really stay engaged,” said Bolbach.

The new indoor location in the East Valley is set to open on Friday, March 21. Here’s a sneak peek of the entertainment location:

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Marshmallow Mountain

“We have our three-ball game [Gumball Gallop] where you just jump around and try to get to the other side. We have Battle Beams, [we have] Marshmallow Mountain where it's essentially like a trampoline,” said Bolbach. “We have slides everywhere. We have a ninja wall. We have an obstacle course in the back, tons of characters that are FUNBOX characters; they're out there in the back that you can play with and hang out with.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Battle Beams

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Gumball Gallop challenge.

And if you get tired of bouncing around, there’s more to do too. “So once you get really tired, you come out, we have a seating area [… and] we have arcade games; they are going to be free arcade games. So, we have claw machines, we have driving games. We have a really cool Angry Birds game,” shared Bolbach. “You can bring your own food in if you'd like. And then the big thing is that we have birthday parties- so, we have these really cool birthday party rooms built out.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Arcade games at the FUNBOX Bounce & Party Center in Mesa.



Mesa is home to the first Arizona location, but according to Bolbach that Valley could see more locations.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez One of the slides at the Mesa FUNBOX.

“We love Mesa, it's a great community, there are incredible people here, it's a big community. We feel like we're kind of like in the heart of it, and we just want to bring something special to Mesa.So, we are looking at other locations around the Valley, start building this out in other towns,” said Bolbach to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside the first permanent ‘FUNBOX’ location in Arizona