Your summer guide to happy hour, dining specials, and kids' discounts in the Valley

PHOENIX — Looking to sip and save? Check out this list of Valley spots for some happy hour fun!

The Americano Happy Hour spread of 'The Americano.'

Scottsdale’s Tell Your Friends has happy hour available Wednesday through Sunday from 5-6 p.m. that features $15 specialty cocktails, $12 well highballs, $9 sommelier’s choice wines, and $5 beers. The underground cocktail lounge offers a variety of decadent bites at special prices too during this hour.



has happy hour available Wednesday through Sunday from 5-6 p.m. that features $15 specialty cocktails, $12 well highballs, $9 sommelier’s choice wines, and $5 beers. The underground cocktail lounge offers a variety of decadent bites at special prices too during this hour. The Americano in Scottsdale has a new daily happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4-6 p.m. and all day on Sundays. The menu includes $13 specialty cocktails and $10 Get Your Spritz On selections, including Aperol, Hugo and Campari. “Wine connoisseurs can explore The Americano’s extensive collection, with bottles priced at $300 and under available at half-off every Tuesday and Wednesday,” read a news release regarding the happy hour specials.



in Scottsdale has a new daily happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4-6 p.m. and all day on Sundays. The menu includes $13 specialty cocktails and $10 “Wine connoisseurs can explore The Americano’s extensive collection, with bottles priced at $300 and under available at half-off every Tuesday and Wednesday,” read a news release regarding the happy hour specials. Dahlia Tapas Tequila & Wine in Phoenix has happy hours Tuesday through Friday from 4-5 p.m., and 9-10 p.m., with a menu that features $10 small plates and select beverages for $10 such as the signature Dahliarita cocktail, sangria, and white wines by the glass.



in Phoenix has Tuesday through Friday from 4-5 p.m., and 9-10 p.m., with a menu that features $10 small plates and select beverages for $10 such as the signature Dahliarita cocktail, sangria, and white wines by the glass. Fish & Sips Happy Hour at the OdySea Aquarium promise a special social hour. The ticketed experience grants guests access to the aquarium at night with beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase. Upcoming dates for this special happy hour are July 25, August 8 and August 22.



at the promise a special social hour. The ticketed experience grants guests access to the aquarium at night with beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase. Upcoming dates for this special happy hour are July 25, August 8 and August 22. Unwind midweek with 50% off all wine bottles every Wednesday at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse.

Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.



offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.



Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass, and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.



in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass, and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. The Italian Daughter in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.



in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patricia’s Pizza in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $10 Happy Hour bites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.



in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $10 Happy Hour bites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Scottsdale Social Tap: Happy hour hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Daily specials include $4-10 dishes and drinks as low as $5.

Pizzeria Virtu in Old Town Scottsdale is rolling out two cool new weekly summer specials! On Tuesdays, get a hand-crafted classic Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30. Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long.



in Old Town Scottsdale is rolling out two cool new weekly summer specials! On Tuesdays, get a hand-crafted classic Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30. Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long. All Night, All Summer Happy Hour returns to Scottsdale’s Roaring Fork restaurant through the summer season. Starting at 4 p.m. daily, Monday-Sunday, guests can receive happy hour pricing in the bar and Saloon.

Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas, and $5 draft beers.



: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas, and $5 draft beers. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.



Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is serving up sizzling summer specials perfect for pizza and wine lovers. Stoking Social Hour is back daily from 3–5 p.m., featuring $10 signature cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off beer, spritzes, mocktails, wine, and sangria, plus $10 off bottles of wine. Wine lovers can also enjoy Tasting Tuesdays with half-off glasses, carafes, and bottles of wine all day long.



Check out this list for dining specials, kids' discounts, and takeout deals.

Pita Jungle is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion, available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July. Kids (12 and under) can eat for free with the purchase of an entrée, and the offer must be mentioned at the time of order. For dine-in only.



is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion, available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July. Kids (12 and under) can eat for free with the purchase of an entrée, and the offer must be mentioned at the time of order. For dine-in only. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using the promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

Macayo’s Mexican Food is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased.

Streets of New York: Now through August 28, kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any $15 purchase! Offer valid through August 28 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Not valid with other discounts or promotions.

Over Easy: Through July 29, kids 12 and under eat free every Tuesday at Over Easy! Dine-in only, one free kids’ meal per adult entrée (not valid with other discounts).

Scramble: Kids 12 and under eat free all summer long. From June 2 through Aug. 1, families can enjoy a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult entrée. This sweet deal is available Mondays through Fridays throughout the summer for dine-in guests.

Haymaker: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

Peter Piper Pizza : Peter Piper has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico:

$29.99: Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks, and other select food items $45.99: Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drink,s and other select food items $99.99: Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drink,s and other select food items

: Peter Piper has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico:

Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.



has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. Chompie’s : From July 2 through Sept. 21, get 20% off any same-day deli or bakery purchases when you spend at least $20 dining in.

The Mexicano has launched ‘All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.’ Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse : Through July 31, guests who donate $1 or more to ‘The Longest Day’ initiative supporting the Alzheimer’s Association will receive a free Pizookie on their next visit.



: Through July 31, guests who donate $1 or more to ‘The Longest Day’ initiative supporting the Alzheimer’s Association will receive a free Pizookie on their next visit. The Sicilian Baker has you covered this summer, one scoop at a time, with the return of their Gelato and Cannoli Happy Hour , running through July 31 at all Valley locations in Chandler, Peoria, and Phoenix. Available Monday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m., guests can indulge in a $2 scoop of award-winning gelato and bite into $1 mini traditional cannoli.



has you covered this summer, one scoop at a time, with the return of their , running through July 31 at all Valley locations in Chandler, Peoria, and Phoenix. Available Monday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m., guests can indulge in a $2 scoop of award-winning gelato and bite into $1 mini traditional cannoli. The Sicilian Butcher is back with the 2025 Summer Passport challenge, encouraging guests now through July 31 to complete six culinary experiences to receive a complimentary dinner for two in August. Plus, guests who mention the word "Passport" receive 15% off catering and free delivery this summer!

