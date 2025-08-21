Long-planned Vulture Mountains Recreation Area work underway for 2026 opening

WICKENBURG, AZ — Maricopa County Parks says construction on the second and third phases of the long-awaited Vulture Mountains Recreation Area is underway west of the Valley.

Jennifer Waller, the Parks Director at Maricopa County, informed ABC15 about the county's longstanding partnership with the Bureau of Land Management and its efforts to utilize the Recreation and Public Purposes Act (R&PP Act) to establish a recreation area in Wickenburg.

WSP via Maricopa County Parks & Recreation Construction is underway for The Vulture Mountains Recreation Area.

"More than 15 years ago, we started this endeavor as looking for another county park out in the area of Wickenburg, because there wasn't really anything in that area,” said Waller. “We got the [R&PP] lease for a little over 1,000 acres several years ago where we did a plan of development where we were going to add in a pocket of area, an entry station, a nature center, campgrounds, playgrounds, trailheads, and something that we've never done before, which will be later on in the development... an OHV staging area.”

Maricopa County Parks & Recreation Campsite Pad

The park is currently under development and is not yet open to the public. Vulture Mountains Recreation Area is slated to open to the public in the fall of 2026.

Here’s a deeper understanding of the projects that are being worked on during phases two and three of the recreation area.

The Nature Center and outdoor amphitheater

“The Nature Center is a fundamental gathering place for our parks. It's a place where we can answer the public's questions about where to hike, what the campgrounds [are] like, give them information about the plants and animals that are in the parks or [in] that area,” said Waller.

MRT Design LLC via Maricopa County Parks Rendering of the Visitor Center for the Vulture Mountains Recreation Area

Future Playground at Vulture Mountains Recreation Area Future 'Nature Center Site'

The building is said to house the park supervisor and site staff, and will feature live displays of native animals and views of the nearby Vulture Mountain Range.

It will be a gathering place where interpretive rangers can conduct outdoor education classes for the public, either outside with scenic views in an outdoor amphitheater or the nature center's classroom.

Equestrian Staging Area

The equestrian day-use staging area will include approximately 30 angled parking spaces. According to Waller, this area was planned to reflect and prepare for Wickenburg's rodeo and Western life.

“We'll be having gates to protect the equestrian, so if a horse gets out or gets loose while they're trying to saddle up or anything like that, there's a secure way [to get them back]. And we don't want the non-equestrian folks driving while, you know, the horses are getting ready and getting saddled up. So, we dedicated a pretty hefty space for them,” reiterated Waller.

Trailhead-connected parking with amenities

Phase two includes a trailhead connecting to BLM's extensive trail system, featuring eight picnic tables with shade structures and a 66-space parking area, including three pull-through RV spaces.

Maricopa County Parks & Recreation Future Playground at Vulture Mountains Recreation Area

Campsites, showers, OHV staging areas, and more to come

There’s even more to look forward to!

Maricopa County Parks states that the third phase will create 80 RV campsites and four "volunteer host sites," five restrooms with shower facilities, an area with walk-in tent sites with a restroom/shower facility, an equestrian/group campground area available by reservation only with a restroom/shower facility, and an RV dump station.

Waller tells ABC15 that there are hopes for a phase four, if funding is obtained, for an OHV Staging Area, which could potentially feature a separate entry station for off-highway vehicles with restrooms.

Those interested in the latest updates on the recreational area can click here.