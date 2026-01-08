Things to do: The Book of Mormon, DND Twenty-Sided Tavern, Suns, Arizona Wedding Show, & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 9-11.

Friday, January 9

The Book of Mormon

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket info

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Cost: Tickets start around $56

The global phenomenon that is Dungeons & Dragons is now live on stage in an experience that Nerdist calls “rip-roaring funny” and “Truly a wonder to behold!” Join us for an interactive fantasy adventure, where you choose your heroes, battle monsters, and help three adventurers on an epic quest to save the world. A blend of theatre, gaming, and one-of-a-kind storytelling, this show is for you, whether you are curious about D&D, a die-hard gamer, or a lover of adventure. No matter what quest you conquer, the experience will never be the same twice!

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $12 admission

Arizona’s premier home and garden event is back! The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show is the state’s largest and longest-running expo of its kind, offering something for everyone in the family. Browse over 1,000 vendor booths showcasing the latest in home improvement, remodeling, interior design, décor, landscaping, outdoor living, flooring, turf, pools, furniture, and more. This is your one-stop shop to compare, save, and get inspired for your next home project.

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New York Knicks on Friday at 7 p.m.

Brandon Dill/AP Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Terry Fator

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $61

Terry Fator is bringing his one-of-a-kind show to the stage! Known as the man of a thousand voices, this “America’s Got Talent” winner flawlessly blends impressions, music, and side-splitting comedy with the help of his hilarious puppet cast.

Doug Benc/AP Ventriloquist Terry Fator performs during the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Flute Fridays: Flute Duets Through the Ages

When: 2:15 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: $7 tickets | Not included with $20 general admission

Experience the dynamic talents of Arizona-based flutists during Flute Fridays, a series of pop-up performances at MIM on select Friday afternoons from January through April. Explore the history and enduring impact of the flute even further with a visit to MIM’s breathtaking special exhibition The Magical Flute: Beauty, Enchantment, and Power.

Saturday, January 10

Arizona Ukrainian Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Dormition of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Join us for a vibrant celebration of Ukrainian culture. Experience the joy of Ukrainian dance, the melodies of traditional music, and the flavors of authentic Ukrainian cuisine, and the warmth of community spirit.

MBB: Kansas State vs. Arizona State

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $28

Arizona State will host Kansas State in men’s basketball at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Rob Gray/AP Arizona State guard Anthony Johnson plays for the ball against BYU during the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

8 Second Saturdays Rodeo

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Admission is $20

“8 Second Saturdays” at Rawhide is a monthly, family-friendly rodeo series at the Buck-N Rodeo Grounds in Chandler featuring high-energy rodeo action like bull, steer and calf riding plus mutton bustin’, followed by live country music, yard games, inflatables, food trucks, drinks and entertainment for all ages.

8 Second Saturdays Rodeo

Arizona Wedding Show

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Join us at the largest wedding show in the Southwest. Discover wedding inspirations, ideas, and must-have services from over 200 of Arizona’s top wedding professionals -- all under one roof. From florals to fashion, venues to videographers, cakes to coordination -- this is your one-stop shop to turn "I do" into a perfectly planned celebration.

Merchantile Market

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center

Cost: Free event

We’re starting 2026 with something special — our very first 2-day Merchantile Market at the Scottsdale Civic Center! Enjoy over 100 local makers, artists, and creators coming together for a weekend full of community, creativity, and celebration.

Sunday, January 11

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $25

The Phoenix Suns will battle the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.