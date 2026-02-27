Weekend traffic restrictions: Road projects planned along Loop 101 and Loop 202

PHOENIX — Heads up, Valley drivers! There are multiple project areas where road construction crews will be working this weekend.
Here's what to know before you hit the freeways around the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Lindsay Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (March 1) for paving as part of widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at McQueen, Cooper and Gilbert roads also closed.
- Detours: Consider alternate routes including eastbound Pecos or Germann roads to travel beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) as an alternate freeway route.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 in northeast Phoenix closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 1) for final lane striping as part of ramp widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 narrowed to three lanes (right lanes closed) between Cave Creek Road and SR 51. Westbound Loop 101 primary ramp to southbound SR 51 closed (HOV ramp will remain open). Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road closed. Southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 closed.
- Detours: Consider using southbound Cave Creek Road or southbound Tatum Boulevard to Union Hills Drive to reach southbound SR 51.
- East- and westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 75th Avenue in the Northwest Valley closed from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 28) for widening project.
- Also: 75th Avenue closed in both directions near Loop 101.
- Detours: Consider exiting westbound Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive and exiting eastbound Loop 101 at 59th Avenue. Drivers who normally would use 75th Avenue near Loop 101 can consider alternate routes, including 67th or 83rd avenues.
- Reminder: The ongoing two-week closure of the southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) primary ramp to eastbound Loop 202 is scheduled to end next weekend (March 7-8). Crews are replacing and repairing pavement.
- Detours: Drivers can consider exiting southbound Loop 101 to southbound Price Road to reach an eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp.
