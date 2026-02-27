Tempe students say overnight construction noise is costing them sleep

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe is growing fast, with multiple high-rise projects reshaping the downtown skyline. But for students living nearby, that growth is coming with sleepless nights.

Arizona State University students living along 7th Street say construction noise is continuing well into the night, disrupting sleep, school, and work schedules.

“I am a scholarship recipient and I am on the dean’s list, so keeping up my grades is very important to me,” Natalie Stoner said. “It’s difficult to do when I can’t even get a full night’s rest.”

Under Tempe city code, construction after 7 p.m. requires an approved overnight work permit. Developers must outline how they will limit noise and explain why nighttime work is necessary.

Stoner says she contacted the City of Tempe multiple times seeking help, but hasn’t received an adequate response.

“I’m either put on hold, sent to voicemail, or ignored,” she said.

ABC15 reached out to the City of Tempe for answers. In a statement, the city said a recent overnight work permit was approved to reduce daytime traffic impacts because a sewer pipe needed to be installed beneath the roadway.

City officials say Friday is the final day of that permit and that residents will be given advanced notice if any future overnight construction is approved.

Read the full statement below:

“Tempe Building Safety granted the builder a four-day variance in order to complete construction related to sewer pipe installation in the middle of Seventh Street. Tomorrow is the last day of that variance.



The City of Tempe strives to balance the needs of residents, businesses and construction. The sewer repair required shutting down that portion of Seventh Street. Because there are several businesses requiring daytime access, a great many pedestrians and a large amount of traffic on the road, the decision was made to do the work overnight.



If shutdowns of this type are required again, we will notify area residents in advance, which is our city policy, and work with both residents and the construction crews to find the best solutions.”

Despite the frustration, Stoner says she and other students understand Tempe is growing and supports development in the city, but they’d just like to be able to sleep through it.

“We would like the city to reconsider granting these overnight permits,” Stoner said.

According to city laws, residents can petition the City Council to overturn overnight work permits.