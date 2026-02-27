REPORT: Spring Training bringing nearly $1 billion in tourist dollars

PHOENIX — Hosting a Super Bowl can bring an immense amount of money into a city and state's economy. As much as $1 billion in many cases.

According to a report from the Common Sense Institute, Arizona may start hosting what amounts to a Super Bowl every year.

Spring Training is expected to inject nearly $953 million in tourist dollars into the Valley's economy this year. Because Cactus League stadiums are spread across the Valley, nearly every community seeks to benefit.

