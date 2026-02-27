Things to do: Extra Innings Fest, Harlem Globetrotters, Cardi B, Celebrate Mariachi & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on February 27 - March 1.

Friday, February 27

Cactus League Spring Training

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - March 24

Where: 10 stadiums across the Valley

Cost: Click here for more information

Cactus League Spring Training is back! Catch 15 Major League Baseball teams competing at 10 stadiums across the Valley from now until March 24.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo starts his swing on a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Extra Innings Festival: Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Hardy & more!

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: 1-day general admission starts at $175

Extra Innings Festival is a two-day celebration of live music and Spring Training baseball at Tempe Beach Park. Enjoy artists like Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Hardy and many more on Friday & Saturday.

Extra Innings Festival

Celebrating America at 250: Gershwin, Copland, & More

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $46

Mélisse Brunet returns to conduct Copland’s iconic Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo, Ives’ Variations on “America” and Bates’ The Rhapsody of Steve Jobs. Stewart Goodyear returns as soloist in Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, a 100-year-old work that fuses jazz, ragtime, and classical music into a sensational piece, rounding out this American celebration in music.

Road to 250: Arizona Traveling Museum

When: Friday at 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Saturday at 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Friday at Global Credit Union Arena at GCU | Saturday at Red Mountain Library, Mesa

Cost: Free event

Arizona America250’s signature initiative, the Road to 250: Arizona Traveling Museum, will see Arizona’s replica Liberty Bell travel to all 15 counties before returning to the Arizona State Capitol for permanent installation. The museum features engaging, interactive exhibits on American history and Arizona: past, present, and future. The vehicle is fully ADA accessible for visitors using mobility devices. This is a FREE exhibit open to Arizonans of all ages!

Road to 250: Arizona Traveling Museum

Arizona Cocktail Weekend

When: Friday - Monday

Where: Locations across the Valley

Cost: Click here for more information

Arizona Cocktail Weekend is returning Feb. 27 – March 2 as a four-day celebration of craft cocktails and mixology featuring educational seminars, tastings, dinners and immersive events across the Valley.

88 Keys Supper Club with Robin Thicke

When: Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m. | Dinner doors at 6 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Show only starts at $40+ | Dinner & show starts at $100

88 Keys Supper Club blends elevated dining and live music into an intimate, upscale experience where every detail hits the right note. The night features a live performance by Robin Thicke, performing hits like Blurred Lines, Wanna Love You Girl, and Magic.

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Robin Thicke performs at the NYC Second Chance Rescue "Concert for a Cause" on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Bridgehampton, N.Y. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Saturday, February 28

The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: Saturday at Mortgage Matchup Center | Sunday at Desert Diamond Arena

Cost: Tickets start at $50

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their historic 100 Year Tour — a family-friendly celebration of a century of trick shots, jaw-dropping athleticism, and laughter — to Phoenix this weekend with games at the Mortgage Matchup Center and Desert Diamond Arena as part of their once-in-a-century tour.

The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour

Celebrate Mariachi

When: Saturday & Sunday at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Feel the beat of Mexico through the melodies of mariachi! Explore the genre’s musical traditions through engaging cultural talks and powerful live performances.

Emma Barber | Musical Instrument Museum

Live Fire, K-9 Demos Highlight Tempe Fire & Police Career Day

When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Tempe Fire Training Center, 1340 E University Dr, Tempe

Cost: Free event

Have you ever considered becoming a firefighter or a police officer? Come to the Tempe Fire & Police Career Day on Saturday, Feb. 28 and explore what a career in public safety can look like. This is more than your typical job fair. See live demos, talk with firefighters and officers, and get your questions answered. Free to the public.

Tres Rios Nature Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Tres Rios Base & Meridian Wildlife Area

Cost: Free event

Nature lovers, rejoice! The Tres Rios Nature Festival showcases the plants, animals, sustainability, and ecological relationships of our local nature area. Between guided bird tours, beautiful eco-crafts, and endless discoveries to be made about Southwest wildlife, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Arizona's beautiful spring season.

Tres Rios Nature Festival

Melrose Street Fair

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 7th Avenue in Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Melrose 7th Avenue Street Fair is a free, one-day event stretching more than a half mile along 7th Avenue from Indian School Road to Camelback Road, featuring 200+ local artisans, food trucks, live music, a farmer’s market, kids zone, craft beer garden, local businesses, and the popular Classic Car Show with more than 100 vintage vehicles.

The Arizona Supershow

When: 11 a.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Admission is $59

The Arizona Supershow will feature premier custom and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars, and special interest exhibitors from across the western United States and beyond. The car show will highlight American classics and customs alike, while showcasing dazzling paints, interiors, and customized modifications that embody American culture through vehicles.

The Arizona Super Show

Kilt Lifter Barbecue Competition

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Four Peaks at 2401 S. Wilson Street, Tempe

Cost: $10 at the door

Don’t miss our Third Annual Kilt Lifter BBQ Competition, presented by Pit Boss Grills! Watch as up to 20 teams face off for ultimate BBQ glory — and you get to help to pick one of the winners! Enjoy a day filled with irresistible BBQ, ice-cold beer, live music, and great vibes. Bring your friends, come hungry, and get ready to savor some of the finest BBQ and Kilt Lifter-inspired dishes around!

Four Peaks Brewing

MBB: Utah vs. Arizona State

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State guard Maurice Odum drives past Arizona guard Brayden Burries (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Can I Kick It?

When: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Civic Space Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

“CAN I KICK IT?” is a free, family-friendly Black History Month celebration featuring the outdoor film ‘The Last Dragon’ with live DJ scoring, a Buy Black marketplace with 20+ vendors, storytelling, fashion and much more.

Sunday, March 1

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $38 admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.

AZREN FEST Arizona Renaissance Festival

Sparky’s Fairway

When: Feb. 20 - March 15

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: $100 for 1 Inferno Bay (max capacity 6 players)

Tee up for the third year of "Sparky's Fairway," the exciting driving range event hosted at the iconic Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils, from Feb. 20 - March 15, 2026. Soak in the luminous sky in Tempe as you aim to hit golf balls from an elevated platform onto Frank Kush Field. Tickets include admission for 6 people per bay. Tee times vary daily.

Zack Perry

Cardi B: Little Miss Drama Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Little Miss Drama Tour marks Cardi B’s first full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career to date, making a stop at Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday, March 1.