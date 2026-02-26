‘The Henry’ announces its opening date for the new north Scottsdale location

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘The Henry’ is ahead of schedule to open its newest restaurant!
The new 7,000-square-foot restaurant was built from the ground up on the southwest corner of the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road in north Scottsdale.
“Guests can stop by the walk-up coffee bar for fast-casual breakfast, freshly made pastries and coffee drinks, then return for lunch and dinner daily, weekday happy hour, and the brand’s signature weekend brunch,” read a news release sent to ABC15.
The third location of The Henry will open to the public on March 18.
The neighborhood eatery will feature a patio and "an all-new interior courtyard designed for effortless indoor-outdoor dining.”
Reservations are now open and can be made right here.
The new restaurant is located at 4455 E Camelback Rd in north Scottsdale.
Can’t wait to try The Henry? There are two other locations in Phoenix:
- 4455 E. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix.
- 2 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix.