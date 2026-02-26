‘The Henry’ announces its opening date for the new north Scottsdale location

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘The Henry’ is ahead of schedule to open its newest restaurant!

The new 7,000-square-foot restaurant was built from the ground up on the southwest corner of the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road in north Scottsdale.

Fox Restaurant Concepts The Henry North Scottsdale main entry.

“Guests can stop by the walk-up coffee bar for fast-casual breakfast, freshly made pastries and coffee drinks, then return for lunch and dinner daily, weekday happy hour, and the brand’s signature weekend brunch,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

The third location of The Henry will open to the public on March 18.

The neighborhood eatery will feature a patio and "an all-new interior courtyard designed for effortless indoor-outdoor dining.”

Reservations are now open and can be made right here.

The new restaurant is located at 4455 E Camelback Rd in north Scottsdale.

Can’t wait to try The Henry? There are two other locations in Phoenix: