Din Tai Fung's grand opening date in Scottsdale is set and reservations are now open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The grand opening of Din Tai Fung in Scottsdale is confirmed!

A representative for the company shared with ABC15 that the restaurant will conduct a reservation-only soft opening starting March 12. Reservations are available online at dtf.com beginning Thursday, February 26, at 9 a.m. MT.

The restaurant’s official grand opening is set for April 20 and will feature walk-in availability, along with takeout and delivery options.

Subscribers to Din Tai Fung received an email confirming the soft opening dates before the grand opening on April 20.

Din Tai Fung North America Din Tai Fung offerings.

UPCOMING LOCATION HIGHLIGHTS

A representative for the company previously shared with ABC15 that the restaurant will occupy 10,000 square feet at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The Arizona debut of the restaurant will be brought to life with the help of architecture and design firm the Rockwell Group, and will feature seating for approximately 340 guests.

According to a previous news release sent to ABC15, the Scottsdale restaurant will have a grand, curved façade with glowing red signage and the company’s signature dumpling expo kitchen, offering a behind-the-scenes view of dumpling preparation.

Rockwell Group Din Tai Fung Scottsdale rendering |Dining area

Highlights of the restaurant include a bar and main dining area anchored by a striking central tree installation.

“Din Tai Fung has always been about creating memorable experiences rooted in tradition and hospitality. With our Scottsdale location, we set out to elevate that experience through thoughtful design, delivering consistency and excellence across food, service, and ambiance,” sent a brand representative for the company via email to ABC15. “Our signature dumpling show kitchen immerses guests in a cultural journey from kitchen to table, showcasing the meticulous craft behind folding our delicate Xiao Long Bao. Above all, this space honors our heritage while embracing the beauty and spirit of Arizona, and we’re excited to open our doors to the Scottsdale community.”

More in the works

Din Tai Fung is also headed to Chandler!

Chandler Fashion Center published on its online directory that Din Tai Fung will be “coming soon” to the first level of its shopping center, next to the Harkins Theatres.

Din Tai Fung is set to open in Chandler in 2027. You can read more about this East Valley location right here.