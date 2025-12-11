Din Tai Fung, famed for its soup dumplings and noodles, to open at Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ — Din Tai Fung is headed to Chandler!

Chandler Fashion Center published on its online directory that Din Tai Fung will be “coming soon” to the first level of its shopping center, next to the Harkins Theatres.

Din Tai Fung is set to open in Chandler in 2027.

ABC15 has contacted Macerich, the owner of Chandler Fashion Center, as well as a representative from Din Tai Fung, to gather more information about the anticipated East Valley location.

The restaurant is popular for its wide variety of steamed dumplings and buns, wontons, noodles, and specialties that include the Shrimp & Kurobuta Pork Pot Stickers, Truffle & Kurobuta Pork Xiao Long Bao, and the black pepper beef tenderloin.

Can’t wait to try their dishes? Din Tai Fung currently has locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and New York.

SCOTTSDALE LOCATION IN THE WORKS

Din Tai Fung is also set to open at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

“Bringing Din Tai Fung to Arizona is a significant milestone for our family, driven by the region’s vibrant culinary landscape. We’re thrilled to share our authentic Taiwanese flavors and traditions with a community that not only embraces global flavors and unique dining experiences but is also seeing a growing Asian population that enriches the cultural fabric of the greater Phoenix area,” said Aaron Yang, Co-CEO of Din Tai Fung, in a previous email sent to ABC15. “The dynamic energy of Scottsdale aligns seamlessly with our mission of fostering connections through food, tradition, and shared moments.”

Din Tai Fung is set to open in Scottsdale in 2026.

Macerich ⁠previously announced a lease with the restaurant chain at Scottsdale Fashion Square, originally mentioning a 2025 opening date. Officials with Din Tai Fung have since clarified the later opening date.