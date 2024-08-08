Watch Now
Din Tai Fung is coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Here’s when it's set to open

What to know about the world-renowned restaurant
Dishes at Din Tai Fung.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Din Tai Fung, the world-renowned restaurant that originated in Taiwan, is coming to Arizona!

Macerich, a real estate company, announced the lease signing with the restaurant chain in their 'Q2 2024 Macerich Earnings Conference Call' for a Scottsdale Fashion Square location.

Here’s what was said about the restaurant to open in Arizona:

Scottsdale Fashion Square, we’re very excited to announce the signing of the world-renowned Chinese restaurant Din Tai Fung. Din Tai Fung will open in early 2025 and will join Catch and Elephante in the newly created porte-cochère.
Macerich

The restaurant is popular for its wide variety of steamed dumplings & buns, wontons, noodles, and specialties that include the Shrimp & Kurobuta Pork Pot Stickers, Truffle & Kurobuta Pork Xiao Long Bao, and the black pepper beef tenderloin.

Can’t wait to try their dishes? Din Tai Fung currently has locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and New York.

